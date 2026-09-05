This Pocket-Sized, Spinning Disk Is A Fresh Take On The Old-School Multitool
There are a variety of handy tools that can help you accomplish tasks, solve problems, and overcome challenges. The trouble is, they're only useful if you have them on hand. Fortunately, for many basic tools like scissors, files, pliers, and screwdrivers, for instance, there are multitool products that combine many useful implements into a form that fits in your pocket. Leatherman is one of the highly regarded brands in this sector, though there are multitools that outshine Leatherman in price and features. However, there may be another product stepping up to challenge more established brands, and that's the GEO.
Currently a Kickstarter project, GEO takes the idea of a multitool and transforms it with a never-before-seen design. Instead of the traditional build, which hasn't strayed too far from the classic Swiss Army Knife configuration, GEO is round with a hole in the middle, useful for extra gripping functions.
Its disc shape features cut-out, subtly protruding tabs, and a lock. As you spin the tabs around the GEO, various tools appear in the cut-out, with a sliding lock able to secure them in place during use. GEO offers a flat-head screwdriver, bottle opener, and blades for opening boxes and cutting line, for example. The tool itself is made from stainless steel, and is just 2.16 inches (55mm) from end-to-end.
GEO is trying to make accessing the different tools easier
One of the issues Francisco Molina, the creator of GEO, is attempting to solve is one of access. A typical multitool tends to place all the implements sandwiched together within a very narrow form factor.
This can result in challenges when trying to access a specific tool, requiring the user to pinch or pull each tool out with as little as the tip of their fingernail. This situation can be exacerbated by certain more compact models like the Gerber Dime. While Gerber is a multitool brand that ranks highly against competitors, the Dime is so compact, it can actually fit on a key chain.
The GEO doesn't require pinching, or even the use of a fingernail to activate a tool. Demonstrations show that a user can cycle through all the available implements using a single hand, with the index finger rotating the tabs. Does the GEO's alternative design fundamentally improve the multitool experience? It's difficult to say at this point, as backers won't begin to receive the GEO until at least early 2027.
There are a few potential issues with GEO
While certainly a novel take on multitools, one of the drawbacks of GEO's design is that it only offers a total of five tools. When you compare this to something like the Leatherman ARC, which offers a total of 20 tools, the GEO seems a bit limited. To be fair, GEO will reportedly retail for $70, and the ARC goes for around $250, but still, the disc shape does seem to limit the number of potential tools.
In addition, while crowdfunding can produce some truly remarkable products, many may fail to see the light of day. One of the most significant challenges for GEO, as well as many other Kickstarter projects, is manufacturing. To his credit, creator Francisco Molina has addressed the planned process of actually building high numbers of these multitools. However, he does acknowledge the potential for delays and challenges with material sourcing, and quality control. Hopefully, the project continues on as planned, and GEO can have the opportunity to stand against the big players in the multitool industry, but time will tell.