This Pocket-Sized, Spinning Disk Is A Fresh Take On The Old-School Multitool

There are a variety of handy tools that can help you accomplish tasks, solve problems, and overcome challenges. The trouble is, they're only useful if you have them on hand. Fortunately, for many basic tools like scissors, files, pliers, and screwdrivers, for instance, there are multitool products that combine many useful implements into a form that fits in your pocket. Leatherman is one of the highly regarded brands in this sector, though there are multitools that outshine Leatherman in price and features. However, there may be another product stepping up to challenge more established brands, and that's the GEO.

Currently a Kickstarter project, GEO takes the idea of a multitool and transforms it with a never-before-seen design. Instead of the traditional build, which hasn't strayed too far from the classic Swiss Army Knife configuration, GEO is round with a hole in the middle, useful for extra gripping functions.

Its disc shape features cut-out, subtly protruding tabs, and a lock. As you spin the tabs around the GEO, various tools appear in the cut-out, with a sliding lock able to secure them in place during use. GEO offers a flat-head screwdriver, bottle opener, and blades for opening boxes and cutting line, for example. The tool itself is made from stainless steel, and is just 2.16 inches (55mm) from end-to-end.