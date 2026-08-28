Why Did GM Stop Making Separate V8 Engines For Each Brand?

Back in the 1950s, 1960s, and the early-to-mid 1970s, General Motors let each of its divisions develop its own individual V8 engine families. Unfortunately for GM, something happened that had not been foreseen: General Motors saw its market share slide from having 50% of the U.S. auto market for most of the 20th Century to a much lower share as the years went by. There were also the rising costs of meeting the increasingly stringent emissions and safety standards that were a fact of life for GM and other automakers. Now, each division having its own unique V8 was seen as a cost to eliminate.

GM's individualized engine scheme worked well for a while, as exemplified by the keen competition within the General's A-body muscle car brands being produced during the late 1960s and early 1970s. It all started with the Pontiac GTO back in 1964, which was later joined by the Chevelle SS, the Buick Grand Sport, and the Oldsmobile 4-4-2. All these vehicles were powered by brand-specific V8 engines, and were vying for supremacy in the marketplace. This golden era includes some of the best A-body GM muscle cars that are still worth remembering to this day.

This arrangement was not employed by GM's competitors, Ford and Chrysler, which had each been making a single line of V8s since the layout gained popularity during the 1950s. For GM, it came to a head with the Oldsmobile-Chevrolet engine-swapping scandal in 1977, in which Chevy engines were built into Oldsmobile vehicles without consumers' knowledge, angering the brand-conscious public.