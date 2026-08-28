These Craftsman Limited Edition Harley Toolboxes Cost Way More Now Than When Released
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Phrases like "special edition" and "limited edition" get thrown around a lot, mostly to get consumers to spend money on things that could be rare or jump in value down the line. In many cases, this is a marketing scheme that doesn't amount to much, but in some cases, that aftermarket price leap occurs. Case in point, the Craftsman and Harley-Davidson limited edition toolboxes that released back in 2013 at Sears stores and through online retailers. Though just regular Craftsman toolboxes — some of the few toolboxes made in America — with black and orange coloring and Harley logos throughout, these special models go for a pretty penny over a decade later.
Back in 2013, the three-drawer tool chest retailed for $79.99, the nine-drawer heavy-duty combo set for $699.98, and the 18-drawer heavy-duty unit for $1,399.98. Now in the latter half of the 2020s, the three-drawer set has sold on auction sites like eBay in the neighborhood of $150 to $200, with some samples in mint condition climbing well into the $250 to $300 range. As for the larger units, they're seldom seen for sale online, so if you want to hunt one down, you'll have to seek out sources like Facebook Marketplace, local flea markets, and garage sales to find one and, ideally, score yourself a wallet-friendly deal.
Anything discontinued, especially in the tool world, is bound to accumulate some amount of interest from consumers and increase its value to some extent. With that said, what makes these specific Craftsman tool chests so desirable and therefore pricey these days?
What likely drives these Craftsman tool chests' aftermarket value
A few aspects of these Craftsman and Harley-Davidson collaboration tool boxes likely lend to them fetching a pretty penny and being difficult to track down over a decade after their release. For one, there's the simple matter of age and limited quantity. Labeling something "limited edition" and making a small amount is all but guaranteed to drive up demand and make aftermarket prices soar. The further we get from their initial release, the fewer there are floating around, so those who want them will be more willing to fork over some serious cash to add them to their garage.
On top of quantity and demand, these items appeal to two distinct fanbases. Among other valuable tools to look for at garage sales, Craftsman products appeal to a lot of tool-users and collectors, so it only makes sense a limited edition tool box drop associated with the brand would catch their eye. The same goes for those with a love for Harley-Davidson and motorcycle culture in general. The sleek black and orange color scheme, Harley logos, and existence as commemorative pieces for the brand's 110th anniversary are enough to win many of those people over, prompting them to open up their wallets for toolboxes they may want more for their aesthetics than function.
All of this is to say, it makes sense why these toolboxes are so expensive at this point. Simultaneously, it calls into question if these are pieces necessary for your garage, or entirely worth passing on.
Should you seek out these rare toolboxes?
Ultimately, there's a fair amount of nuance to whether these Craftsman-Harley-Davidson toolboxes are worth seeking out. If you need a toolbox in one or more of the aforementioned sizes, you support both brands, and don't mind doing some searching for a good deal, there's no shame in trying to get in on the limited-edition hype. Besides, these are products from Craftsman, the maker of several excellent toolboxes at the end of the day. As long as they've been taken care of throughout the years, you're in for strong-quality toolboxes from a trusted brand. Not to mention, around those who are in-the-know about this collaboration, they make for great conversation pieces.
Simultaneously, these toolboxes might not be worth the hassle for everyone. As mentioned, they get expensive in their smallest form, they're exceedingly hard to find, and the fact of the matter is, they're just repainted Craftsman toolboxes. Yes, the Harley-Davidson coloring and branding is unique and might be visually appealing, but is it so worth spending a fortune and scouring the internet to get a complete set in good condition? If the status of having genuine pieces doesn't matter to you, you could get crafty by buying regular Craftsman toolboxes, painting them up, and adding Harley logos, saving yourself plenty of time and money in the process.
Regardless of whether these Craftsman-Harley-Davidson collaboration toolboxes are worth the time and money to secure, it's hard to argue that they're aren't cool pieces. The design and story behind their existence alone make them fascinating anomalies in the tool and toolbox collecting space.