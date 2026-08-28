These Craftsman Limited Edition Harley Toolboxes Cost Way More Now Than When Released

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Phrases like "special edition" and "limited edition" get thrown around a lot, mostly to get consumers to spend money on things that could be rare or jump in value down the line. In many cases, this is a marketing scheme that doesn't amount to much, but in some cases, that aftermarket price leap occurs. Case in point, the Craftsman and Harley-Davidson limited edition toolboxes that released back in 2013 at Sears stores and through online retailers. Though just regular Craftsman toolboxes — some of the few toolboxes made in America — with black and orange coloring and Harley logos throughout, these special models go for a pretty penny over a decade later.

Back in 2013, the three-drawer tool chest retailed for $79.99, the nine-drawer heavy-duty combo set for $699.98, and the 18-drawer heavy-duty unit for $1,399.98. Now in the latter half of the 2020s, the three-drawer set has sold on auction sites like eBay in the neighborhood of $150 to $200, with some samples in mint condition climbing well into the $250 to $300 range. As for the larger units, they're seldom seen for sale online, so if you want to hunt one down, you'll have to seek out sources like Facebook Marketplace, local flea markets, and garage sales to find one and, ideally, score yourself a wallet-friendly deal.

Anything discontinued, especially in the tool world, is bound to accumulate some amount of interest from consumers and increase its value to some extent. With that said, what makes these specific Craftsman tool chests so desirable and therefore pricey these days?