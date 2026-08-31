Future GM Pickup Trucks May Include Hidden Feature Tailgaters Will Love
An uncovered patent filed by General Motors is pointing at the possibility of fun tailgate feature for added passengers. First spotted by GM Authority, GM filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 13th, 2025, it appears to be a tailgate seat designed for SUVs and pickup trucks.
The patent describes a tailgate seat that can fit up to two people. It starts folded up and can be deployed by using a latch that pulls locking tabs open. The seats then swing out and lock as tabs click into place. The tailgate seat patent includes armrests with optional cup holders. Drivers can also opt for a footrest. When folded back up, the tailgate seats are even with the cargo bed so coolers and other supplies can be easily loaded without getting caught. As modern pickup trucks get increasingly versatile tailgates, including lockable trunks and work surfaces, it makes sense that GM may want to add a new tailgate seat option.
Automakers have been experimenting with tailgating features
Automakers have been experimenting with different ways to appeal to tailgaters, leading to some pretty innovative features for tailgates and beyond. The Honda Ridgeline features a Dual-Action Tailgate that swings open like a regular door, and hidden storage which can be used as a cooler. The truck bed also has a built-in 150-watt outlet for music, drink mixing, and grilling. Similarly, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has an optional front trunk — or frunk — that can be used as a cooler. Ford even envisioned people using it to serve 1,000 chicken wings. Rivian used to have a Camp Kitchen feature for the R1T, a slide-out kitchen with two burners and a sink.
The GMC Sierra's MultiPro tailgate has an inset center section that can be raised up to create a standing desk or flip the center section down to reveal a cargo box. There's also an audio system that includes two speakers.
Tailgate seats are also not completely new and have been featured on vehicles before. This includes the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's Viewing Suite, a classier take on the feature. With the press of a button, two leather seats slide out. Then, drivers can pull the backs of the chairs up along with a cocktail table. It's most definitely a long way from where tailgates were 100 years ago.