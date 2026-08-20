3 Back-To-School Electronics You Can Save On At Costco In 2026
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Stocking up on supplies during the back-to-school season can be expensive. This is particularly true if you're purchasing various electronics. However, if you know where to hunt down deals, equipping yourself or your kid with tech for the new school year can be more wallet-friendly than you might realize. For instance, Costco offers some truly impressive deals on electronics that can help you avoid breaking the bank during back-to-school shopping.
Costco's website provides a Back 2 School deals page for those hoping to save money on different types of items for students. While we encourage you to check it to find what you need, we've also put together a breakdown of some of the best deals. It's worth noting that some back-to-school electronics may end up being the types of versatile items that you'll want to use every day. In addition, it helps to start your search by learning about some of Costco's most highly-rated tech items that are exclusively available online.
Costco offers numerous deals on laptops
A laptop is essential for virtually any student in the digital age. Luckily, Costco sells many reduced-price laptops from several different manufacturers. For instance, from now through August 30, Costco members can save $220 on an Acer Aspire 14" AI Copilot+ PC.
That's just one example. Maybe you're more of an HP fan. If so, the HP OmniBook 5 16" Touchscreen Laptop is currently available for $1,099.99, representing a savings of $550 compared to the usual price.
It's best to determine your specific laptop needs and apply the relevant filters so you can browse Costco's deals accordingly. You should also thoroughly check the fine print and other product information when reviewing your options. For instance, some items or deals are only available online. With others, you can place an order and pick up the item at a nearby Costco location. Naturally, many of these deals only apply on a "while supplies last" basis.
Save money by purchasing a mini fridge that qualifies for Costco's spend and save program
The mini fridge is as much a staple of dorm room living as tiny, creaky beds. If you're in the market for such an appliance for your dorm, Costco has some deals worth taking a look.
That said, how you save on a mini fridge from Costco may be somewhat different from how you save when purchasing a laptop from the popular retailer. As the above examples illustrate, with some electronics, Costco is just offering discounts. For others, such as the mini fridges, you might have to find a unit that qualifies for Costco's Spend & Save program.
Consider the example of the Danby Dual Door 3.1 cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator/Freezer. As a qualifying item in the Spend & Save program, if you buy this item along with other qualifying items, depending on how much you spend, Costco may apply a discount of $200 to $500.
Again, it's important to check all Costco's relevant policies to ensure you're properly taking advantage of the Spend & Save discount. If you're only looking for a mini fridge, this program might not apply to your back-to-school shopping. On the other hand, if you're stocking up on other appliances anyway, buying multiple qualifying Spend & Save items as part of one single transaction is one way to cut costs.
Grab a tablet at a low price while getting back-to-school essentials from Costco
A laptop is ideal for writing papers, conducting research, and handling a wide range of other academic tasks. However, a tablet is often better-suited to taking notes in the classroom environment. It can also support other art or graphic design classroom-related functions, like sketching.
Fortunately, just as Costco offers deals on laptops, they also offer reduced prices on several tablets during the back-to-school season. Now through August 23, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9" Wi-Fi Tablet 128GB is available at a $100 discount. Just like laptops, that's only one example, with Costco offering various prices on tablets that are set to increase after the back-to-school shopping season winds down.
Finding the specific bargains you're looking for may require hunting through Costco's back-to-school listings. Remember, you also need to review the applicable policies to make sure you can actually take advantage of a deal. All that said, if you're willing to do a little searching, Costco can be the go-to option for any student or parent hoping to save a few bucks on electronics for the upcoming school year.