4 Toyota Grand Highlander Hidden Features You May Not Have Noticed

If you own the Toyota Grand Highlander, you probably know that putting your hand in the door handle will unlock the front door. And if you tap the panel on top of the handle, it locks. But did you know that if you put your hand inside the handle for three seconds that it will unlock the entire vehicle? For this to work, you will need to have your keys with you. Not just anyone can stick their hand behind the handle to open it, of course.

It's a by-product of the whole "keyless" thing that's taking over modern vehicles. Many new models don't require you to use a key to unlock the vehicle — Tesla vehicles will sense the fob as you approach — and some don't even need a key in the ignition to drive. As long as you have the key fob with you, the majority of new cars will be able to start up. This is meant to increase convenience and decrease theft (at least until the battery runs out).