You've Seen USB's Trident Symbol Countless Times – Here's What It Means

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You've probably come across the USB trident symbol more times than you can remember. It's that three-pronged icon with a single stem that branches into three arms ending in an arrowhead, a circle, and a square. These distinct shapes signify USB's built-in ability to connect different types of devices through a single port. That's according to an IEEE Milestone document on the development of the USB standard.

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) – a non-profit organization created by the companies that developed USB to promote and develop the standard – developed the trident logo while writing the first version of the standard (USB 1.0). Beyond the details recorded as part of USB's recognition as an IEEE Milestone, we don't know much about the USB trident logo, including who designed it.

Since the first version came out, the USB standard has undergone massive changes and improvements, bringing faster data-transfer speeds, high power-delivery capabilities, and support for high-resolution displays, among other things. Right now, most consumer devices use USB-C, its latest connector, from phones to laptops, wearables, and power banks, making it one of the most recognizable and widely used connection standards.