Why Do Some Modern Cars Have Fake Exhaust Tips?

Modern tech has made many old car features obsolete, which can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on who you ask. One example is the fake exhaust tips present on many newer cars. On many modern vehicles, the big shiny exhaust tips we see aren't always connected to anything, and the real exhaust pipes are often tucked away under the bumper.

There are several reasons manufacturers use these fake tips, but the main one is design and looks. Where the actual exhaust pipe goes depends on a bunch of practical factors, including the engine, exhaust routing, suspension, fuel tank, crash structures, and other parts packed under the car. Hence, by separating the look from all the components and engineering, designers can place the tips wherever they look best without worrying about the engineering required to pipe the exhaust to those locations.

Additionally, fake exhaust tips are also useful for safety. Exhaust gases get really hot, to the point of melting plastic (bumpers) or expanding metal. As such, the positioning is incredibly important. It's much easier for manufacturers to manage heat without worrying about visible exhausts. Keeping the exhaust hardware under the car, or rather separate from the bumper opening, is simpler and better for heat management. Add fake exhaust tips to that, and the car stays aesthetically pleasing without having any heat issues.