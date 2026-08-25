Is Mazda's Inline-6 Engine More Powerful As Gas Or Diesel?

Typically, an automaker introducing an all-new engine family is a big deal in the automotive industry — and it should be an even bigger deal when that engine is a turbocharged inline-6. Yet somehow, despite doing exactly that, it feels like Mazda's introduction of the 3.3-liter SkyActiv inline-6 engine, which is offered in both gasoline and diesel variants globally, has flown under the radar or been shrugged off.

The inline-6 has quite a reputation among Japanese car enthusiasts, thanks to the Toyota 2JZs and Nissan RB26s of the past. However, while Mazda is among the brands leading the charge in bringing back the inline-7, this new engine has so far only been offered in SUVs, rather than a more performance-oriented sports sedan or coupe. This could likely explain the overall lack of hype around the engine.

Mazda's inline-6 is only available in gasoline form in the U.S., but is also available in e-Skyactiv D form in global markets. Mazda offers two variants of the engine for each fuel type, but in either case the gasoline versions have significantly more horsepower than the diesel. As you'd expect from a diesel engine, though, the D variants offer some very impressive torque numbers.