These Little-Known Credits Could Drop Slate's Pickup Truck To Under $20K For Some
As new car prices continue to rise, it seems that some automakers are in a mad dash to create the cheapest pickup truck in the United States. The cheapest is the Slate electric pickup truck, which has a starting price of $24,950 — although, at this price, it won't even come with paint or speakers. Some states have made it possible to purchase the Slate pickup for less than $20,000.
The Trump Administration put an end to the federal $7,500 tax credit for newly purchased EVs in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" of 2025, but there are still some incentives at the state level that could get you an electric pickup for under $20,000.
- Colorado offers a $3,250 state tax credit towards the purchase of new EVs under $35,000, plus some qualified residents could get an additional $9,000 discount for recycling an old car.
- Through the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate, residents can get a $4,000 rebate on new electric vehicles.
- The Slate truck weighs a little over 4,000 pounds, meaning it qualifies for Oklahoma's $5,500 tax credit.
- Oregon has a limited time Clean Vehicle Rebate that could get you up to $7,500 off the Slate truck depending on income.
How much is the Slate truck without incentives?
There are additional states with EV incentive programs, like California, but the rebate or tax credit wouldn't hit below the $20,000 mark. Slate doesn't meet the qualifications for some other states' EV programs. For example, Maine provides $5,000 to $7,000 based on income, but the vehicle must be from a participating dealership or manufacturer — Slate won't have any dealerships, and it's currently unclear if it's participating. Massachusetts also offers $7,500 for the purchase of a new electric truck, although the Slate truck is not on the eligible vehicle list. This may change once it's released, but until the truck appears on the list, we can't assume it will.
The Slate truck is a basic electric pickup that offers a unique a-la-cart ordering system. The $24,950 is a base price for the "Blank Slate." It's very likely that customers will end up paying for some features, such as $250 for Bluetooth and $500 or more for a wrap. In addition, the destination fee is $1,450, which is an unavoidable cost that would put the Blank Slate at $26,400 in states without any incentives.