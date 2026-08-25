These Little-Known Credits Could Drop Slate's Pickup Truck To Under $20K For Some

There are additional states with EV incentive programs, like California, but the rebate or tax credit wouldn't hit below the $20,000 mark. Slate doesn't meet the qualifications for some other states' EV programs. For example, Maine provides $5,000 to $7,000 based on income, but the vehicle must be from a participating dealership or manufacturer — Slate won't have any dealerships, and it's currently unclear if it's participating. Massachusetts also offers $7,500 for the purchase of a new electric truck, although the Slate truck is not on the eligible vehicle list. This may change once it's released, but until the truck appears on the list, we can't assume it will.

The Slate truck is a basic electric pickup that offers a unique a-la-cart ordering system. The $24,950 is a base price for the "Blank Slate." It's very likely that customers will end up paying for some features, such as $250 for Bluetooth and $500 or more for a wrap. In addition, the destination fee is $1,450, which is an unavoidable cost that would put the Blank Slate at $26,400 in states without any incentives.