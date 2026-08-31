What's The Minimum Free Space You Should Leave On An SSD?

Before explaining why SSDs need free space, you need to understand how SSDs handle data. To start, your SSD can't overwrite any existing data, and while it can store data on the page level, when it comes to deleting it, the SSD operates at the block level. A block is the larger unit, comprising several pages.

Since other pages on the block may already have data, the SSD can't delete the entire block. It must first find valid data, then move it to new blocks. Once an entire block has been freed up, it's available for use again. This process is called garbage collection, and it's an integral part of SSDs. But when you have very little or practically no storage available on the SSD, it can't find space to move data around, and as a result, the performance takes a hit.

Wear leveling, as the name suggests, ensures that different parts wear out evenly, improving how long an SSD can last. The cells that store data have a limited number of P/E cycles, beyond which the risk of failure increases. Wear leveling prevents a single cell from bearing the brunt by distributing these cycles across different cells. For this to be done effectively, your SSD again needs free space.

While your SSD can technically run even when it's nearly full, you don't get the same performance because your SSD is struggling. With 10-15% free space, it has more breathing room to perform critical built-in operations. Besides, for system drives, this leaves enough space for future updates, applications, cache, and temporary files, improving the overall experience.