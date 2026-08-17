'We Should Be Furious': UK Navy Drones Caught Beaming 'Heartbeat' Data To China

For decades, the People's Republic of China has duplicated other countries' technology while also embedding its own tech in numerous consumer electronics. You might recall the concern in the U.S. over TikTok's Chinese ownership, with some worried that sensitive information might wind up in the wrong hands. Now, a similar concern has emerged related to a massive United Kingdom drone program with Chinese camera components.

In addition to crafting its own powerful drone programs, China also procures components that other countries use for theirs. Aboard some of the U.K.'s K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessels (USV), the Royal Navy recently stripped away wireless connectivity after it became apparent that there was an issue with such components. As reported by various outlets, cameras were sending "heartbeat communications," or automated signals, to an IP address in China. These signals indicate whether the system is online and functioning correctly, meaning China was essentially made aware of the K3 Scout's usage through these signals.

Prior to the installation of the third-party camera components, Kraken Technology Group, the company that developed and sells the K3 Scout, assured the U.K. government that they were secure. The program continued with the Chinese parts, though it appears that none in the Royal Navy were fully aware of the heartbeat communications transmission until an audit was completed. Fortunately, the audit found that no sensitive data made its way to Chinese servers, but the fact that a signal was sent repeatedly created a great deal of concern.