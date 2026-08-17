'We Should Be Furious': UK Navy Drones Caught Beaming 'Heartbeat' Data To China
For decades, the People's Republic of China has duplicated other countries' technology while also embedding its own tech in numerous consumer electronics. You might recall the concern in the U.S. over TikTok's Chinese ownership, with some worried that sensitive information might wind up in the wrong hands. Now, a similar concern has emerged related to a massive United Kingdom drone program with Chinese camera components.
In addition to crafting its own powerful drone programs, China also procures components that other countries use for theirs. Aboard some of the U.K.'s K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessels (USV), the Royal Navy recently stripped away wireless connectivity after it became apparent that there was an issue with such components. As reported by various outlets, cameras were sending "heartbeat communications," or automated signals, to an IP address in China. These signals indicate whether the system is online and functioning correctly, meaning China was essentially made aware of the K3 Scout's usage through these signals.
Prior to the installation of the third-party camera components, Kraken Technology Group, the company that developed and sells the K3 Scout, assured the U.K. government that they were secure. The program continued with the Chinese parts, though it appears that none in the Royal Navy were fully aware of the heartbeat communications transmission until an audit was completed. Fortunately, the audit found that no sensitive data made its way to Chinese servers, but the fact that a signal was sent repeatedly created a great deal of concern.
The K3 Scout USV's compromised components create an expensive problem for the U.K.
The U.K. acted quickly once the heartbeat communications were identified. A company spokesman from Kraken Technology Group responded to the issue, saying, "We are aware that some third-party, NDAA-compliant cameras had a small number of components originating from outside the U.K. ... After a full audit by both Kraken and the Royal Navy, we are confident no sensitive information has ever been shared outside of intended channels and any potential vulnerabilities have been identified and closed" (via TechRadar).
While that solves the immediate concern, the impact reaches further than the U.K. Not only has the U.K. been utilizing the K3 Scout and other USVs, but United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has also purchased the platform. Outside of the heartbeat communications issue, the K3 Scout is a desirable USV. It can carry a payload weighing up to 1,322 lbs. while operating continuously for 30 days, making it an ideal candidate for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.
Still, the heartbeat communications issue is a big one. The U.K. has invested heavily in its multi-billion-pound program, but it may have to be more cautious with the drones and components it purchases from here on out. As of this writing, it was unclear what the U.S. plans to do with its K3 Scout USVs, as neither SOCOM nor the Department of War had issued a statement on the matter.