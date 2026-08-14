This Aston Martin V12 Just Became The Most Powerful Front-Engine Supercar

Aston Martin's latest V12-powered supercar is the Valens. Instead of putting the engine behind the driver like the Valhalla and Valkyrie, the Valens is more decidedly old school, opting for a front-engine rear-wheel drive layout, harkening back to super Aston of old like the One-77.

As the most powerful front-engine supercar, the Valens' twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 makes 838 horsepower. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon made 840 horsepower from the factory and the Demon 170 sat at 1,025, but since the Challenger has ceased production, the Aston Martin Valens now holds the front-engine horsepower crown. That, according to Aston Martin, affords the Valens a top speed of 214 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 3 seconds. Those are some supercar numbers, indeed.

Aston Martin

Of course it wouldn't be a proper Aston Martin if it was in anyway normally produced or attainable. Aston Martin says the Valens will have a "strict" production number of just 150 cars, so expect to see at least a few of them preserved for collections and museums. Aston Martin hasn't revealed a price yet, but given how personalized the production is, you know it's going to be rather high.