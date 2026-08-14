This Aston Martin V12 Just Became The Most Powerful Front-Engine Supercar
Aston Martin's latest V12-powered supercar is the Valens. Instead of putting the engine behind the driver like the Valhalla and Valkyrie, the Valens is more decidedly old school, opting for a front-engine rear-wheel drive layout, harkening back to super Aston of old like the One-77.
As the most powerful front-engine supercar, the Valens' twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 makes 838 horsepower. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon made 840 horsepower from the factory and the Demon 170 sat at 1,025, but since the Challenger has ceased production, the Aston Martin Valens now holds the front-engine horsepower crown. That, according to Aston Martin, affords the Valens a top speed of 214 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 3 seconds. Those are some supercar numbers, indeed.
Of course it wouldn't be a proper Aston Martin if it was in anyway normally produced or attainable. Aston Martin says the Valens will have a "strict" production number of just 150 cars, so expect to see at least a few of them preserved for collections and museums. Aston Martin hasn't revealed a price yet, but given how personalized the production is, you know it's going to be rather high.
Where to find this ultra limited supercar
V12s aren't the lightest engine choice, so Aston Martin went with carbon fiber and titanium for a good portion of the bodywork and chassis components to keep the weight down for maximum sportiness. Q, the name for Aston Martin's personalization service, is taking over most of the configuration process, so choices like paint color and interior materials will be specified by whoever ends up buying one.
It's certainly an interesting choice to go for the front-engine for the Valens, considering the Valhalla and Valkyrie. But given just how emblematic of the brand cars like the Vulcan were, Aston Martin is definitely looking to capture some of that old-school magic again.
There's a decent chance that everyone who wants (and can afford) a Valens has already ordered one, but just in case you want one, Aston Martin notes that it will start deliveries during the second quarter of 2027. For the rest of us, we can hope that the Valens makes in appearance in the next James Bond movie, or shows up in Gran Turismo or Forza. The brand is, after all, no stranger to video game cars.