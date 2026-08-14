Own One Of These Galanz Refrigerators? Stop Using It Immediately

Galanz isn't a household refrigerator brand name in America, and it's first on our list of major refrigerator brands ranked from worst to best. Despite its relatively obscure positioning, Galanz has carved out a niche for itself in the retro-style refrigerator category. The company's retro-style refrigerators are visibly popular and are easily available at most retailers. Galanz is now in the news after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) became aware of a potential fire hazard involving several retro-style models sold by the brand between 2018 and 2020. This has resulted in a major product recall involving up to 121,680 Galanz refrigerators.

The models affected by this product recall bear the following model numbers: BCD-215V-62H, GLR76TRDER, GLR76TBKER, GLR76TBEER, or GLR76TWEER. Unlike many refrigerator brands manufactured in America, these Galanz models were all manufactured in China between December 2018 and December 2020 and sold through Home Depot and Amazon between January 2019 and September 2022, for prices ranging from $330 to $520. These models were sold in multiple color options, including black, blue, red, and white, and came in 7.6 cu. ft. capacity.

The CPSC says it has tracked 34 separate reports of fires involving these refrigerator models, with one incident even resulting in a fatality, based on information received from the local fire department. Given the seriousness of the issue, the CPSC has recommended that consumers immediately stop using the refrigerators and contact Galanz to schedule a free in-home repair.