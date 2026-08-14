This '57 Corvette Just Set A World Record Seven Decades In The Making

When it comes to feel-good stories, it's hard to beat those that involve regular people setting Guinness World Records. A 94-year-old California man is hoping to secure his own world record — not because of his age, but because of his 1957 Chevrolet Corvette.

Bill Hatch bought his vintage ride for $3,400 the year it was released, and he's been the only owner since then. He was 25 at the time, and now he's set to establish a new Guinness World Record for longest ownership of a vehicle purchased new, which currently stands at 67 years and 314 days. As of this writing, Hatch has owned the Corvette for 69 years, passing the current world record in June 2025. A local Corvette club, North Coast Vettes, submitted Hatch's record application to Guinness, which approved it. The club held an event on August 12, the 69th anniversary of Hatch's ownership, to celebrate the milestone and officially establish the new world record.

The Corvette has over 171,000 miles and has been an everyday driver for Hatch, who has done some work to his ride over the years. The car has been repainted, but it still has its original engine and much of the original equipment, including its AM radio. Hatch and his wife have also kept up a long-standing tradition of taking the Corvette to the beach and getting burgers on their wedding anniversary.