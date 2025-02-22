Which Chevrolet Model Are People Usually Referring To When They Say '57 Chevy'?

Every now and again a car comes along and becomes a legend that only grows with time. The '57 Chevy is one such vehicle. But just what car are we referring to when we simply say "'57 Chevy?" Surely, Chevrolet manufactured more than one model in 1957. Indeed they did, but only one of these went on to become on to become known by that shortcut. Among Chevy's offerings in 1957 were the Nomad, 150, Suburban, and Corvette, to name a few. While the Corvette is a legend of American motoring in its own right, it still isn't the car that became known as the "'57 Chevy."

That honor has traditionally been bestowed on the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air — a car with features and looks that defined an era. The Bel Air stood apart from the rest of Chevrolet's 1957 lineup from the outset, capturing the imagination of car enthusiasts, collectors, and pop culture creators. With unique lines, distinctive tail fins, wide grill, and lots of chrome, it became the quintessential representation of American car design in the decade that spawned rock and roll. Let's take a closer look at the '57 Bel Air and discuss why it still evokes such emotion more than 60 years after it first rolled off the assembly line.