Which Chevrolet Model Are People Usually Referring To When They Say '57 Chevy'?
Every now and again a car comes along and becomes a legend that only grows with time. The '57 Chevy is one such vehicle. But just what car are we referring to when we simply say "'57 Chevy?" Surely, Chevrolet manufactured more than one model in 1957. Indeed they did, but only one of these went on to become on to become known by that shortcut. Among Chevy's offerings in 1957 were the Nomad, 150, Suburban, and Corvette, to name a few. While the Corvette is a legend of American motoring in its own right, it still isn't the car that became known as the "'57 Chevy."
That honor has traditionally been bestowed on the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air — a car with features and looks that defined an era. The Bel Air stood apart from the rest of Chevrolet's 1957 lineup from the outset, capturing the imagination of car enthusiasts, collectors, and pop culture creators. With unique lines, distinctive tail fins, wide grill, and lots of chrome, it became the quintessential representation of American car design in the decade that spawned rock and roll. Let's take a closer look at the '57 Bel Air and discuss why it still evokes such emotion more than 60 years after it first rolled off the assembly line.
The Bel Air was a top-trim model
First, let's address a common point of confusion. If you were to sit a '57 Chevy Bel Air alongside its Model 150 and Model 210 Tri-Five Chevy cousins, you'd be forgiven for thinking they were the same vehicle. At least, at first glance. It's only when you dig a little deeper that the differences become apparent. The confusion exists because these were all part of the same line, with all the cars sharing the same basic body structure. The main differences between the models lay in the trim levels, interior quality, and available features. More specifically, the Model 150 was the entry-level, no-frills option, and the Model 210 was a mid-level vehicle with a dash more chrome and an upgraded interior.
The Bel Air sat at the top end of the Tri-Five family tree. Of course, the cars looked stunning across the range, but features like air conditioning, power door locks & windows, an optional vacuum tube-powered radio, and a spacious interior all helped the Bel Air become an American motoring and cultural icon. However, without its striking chrome accents and the inclusion of another mainstay of the era — the V8 engine — the '57 Chevy might have faded into the mists of time with many other models.
Design and functional details of the '57 Bel Air
The '57 Chevy Bel Air was a car that embodied the spirit of its time, with heaps of chrome and a shape that made it emblematic of the heyday of American auto design. It wasn't just a car; it was a work of engineering art that resonated with generations to come. But they say that the first bite is with the eye, so let's take a closer look at some of the aesthetics that helped earn the Chevy Bel Air its place in history. This is a car that turned heads in the '50s and still does so to this day — arguably even more so. First off, we can't discuss the '57 Chevy without mentioning the tailfins it shared with many other classics from its era.
Their sweeping design brought the car alive and gave it a sense of motion even while parked. The front of the car was equally as striking, with hooded headlamps and wide grille that made for a dramatic and distinctive head-on view. Interestingly, the headlights were designed this way to incorporate air ducts, a true fusion of practical engineering and beauty. The wide grille added to its character, giving it a broader, more imposing stance. With anodized gold on accents like the front fender chevrons and the Chevrolet and Bel Air script, this was not an understated design.
Nor could you describe the engine as understated. While an inline-six was the base engine, V8 choices included 162, 185, and 220 horsepower configurations. The result of this marriage of design excellence and mechanical muscle was a car that shouted its presence; It's a shout that resonates to this day.