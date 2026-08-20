How Many Wind Turbines Do You Need To Power A House?

A typical U.S. household uses about 10,649 kilowatt-hours per year, or roughly 877 kWh per month. To offset that demand, the Department of Energy estimates that a 5- to 15-kW turbine may be required, depending on average wind speed. That said, a turbine's rated output can be misleading. A 5-kW model does not produce 5 kW around the clock; that rating applies at a specified wind speed. And because wind energy rises sharply as wind speed increases, the same turbine can deliver dramatically different results on two properties throughout its average lifespan.

The DOE notes that a 1.5-kW turbine can support a home using 300 kWh per month when annual average wind speeds reach 14 mph. That may work for a small cabin, but won't cover the needs of most homes. A 10-kW turbine is more likely to be a realistic solution.

Small rooftop models are also easy to overestimate. A 400-watt or 1,000-watt turbine, for example, may help charge batteries or support an RV, but won't eliminate a household's utility bill. For whole-home generation, one correctly sized turbine generally makes more sense than several undersized ones.