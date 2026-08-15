The USS Theodore Roosevelt Just Received A Unique Upgrade
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CNV-71) is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier that was christened on October 25, 1986. The Roosevelt is the fourth carrier in its class and has served in numerous combat operations, from Operation Desert Shield in 1991 to the war on terrorism throughout the Middle East. Despite being 40 years old, and only a decade away from retirement, the Roosevelt received a unique and likely necessary upgrade in March 2026, and one that will surprise many.
According to the Pentagon's Modernized Selected Acquisition Report, the Roosevelt is now the first United States Navy aircraft carrier to feature an Unmanned Air Warfare Center (UAWC) to support the forthcoming MQ-25 Stingray drone. The MQ-25 is the first operational carrier-based uncrewed aircraft, though it's not expected to enter active service until 2029. Regardless, the Roosevelt is ready to operate the MQ-25 via its new UAWC, marking an impressive milestone in U.S. carrier operations and drone warfare.
Following the Roosevelt's upgrade, the report stated that the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is planned to be next in line, expected to have an operational UAWC by the end of August 2026. With that revelation, it seems likely that all active carriers will receive a UAWC in preparation for the MQ-25, which could improve aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Navy. Currently, the Navy refuels its aircraft with traditional crewed tankers, but a shift to the MQ-25 would require fewer personnel, making the whole process cheaper and more efficient.
The MQ-25 Stingray is a game-changer
The MQ-25 is a massive drone, but it's not designated for combat operations. Instead, it's an aerial refueling uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), making it the first uncrewed aircraft to refuel another aircraft in flight. In previous testing, it successfully refueled an F-35C Lightning II, an F/A-18 Super Hornet, and an E-2D Hawkeye, all of which are carrier-based aircraft. While the UAWC installed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt is the first fully operational one, the USS George H.W. Bush first tested the tech in August 2024, which helped in the design of the Roosevelt's.
The UAWC utilizes the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System and the MD-5E Ground Control Station to fully operate the MQ-25. While the Navy has many refueling options, it often uses the F/A-18 Super Hornet to aerially refuel its carrier-based aircraft. By introducing the MQ-25, those multirole aircraft can be better used in combat and combat support roles. While the UAWC is intended to operate the MQ-25, it won't be limited to that one aircraft.
Another type of UAV that the UAWC will support is the forthcoming Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), which are wingman drones designed to fly alongside or in front of crewed combat aircraft. The initial CCA program belongs to the U.S. Air Force, but the Navy has its own as it eyes potential autonomous drones to fly alongside its carrier-launched fighters. Eventually, much of a carrier's air traffic will run through the UAWC as more UAVs of various types take to the skies above the U.S. Navy's biggest and most powerful warships.