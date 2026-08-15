The USS Theodore Roosevelt Just Received A Unique Upgrade

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CNV-71) is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier that was christened on October 25, 1986. The Roosevelt is the fourth carrier in its class and has served in numerous combat operations, from Operation Desert Shield in 1991 to the war on terrorism throughout the Middle East. Despite being 40 years old, and only a decade away from retirement, the Roosevelt received a unique and likely necessary upgrade in March 2026, and one that will surprise many.

According to the Pentagon's Modernized Selected Acquisition Report, the Roosevelt is now the first United States Navy aircraft carrier to feature an Unmanned Air Warfare Center (UAWC) to support the forthcoming MQ-25 Stingray drone. The MQ-25 is the first operational carrier-based uncrewed aircraft, though it's not expected to enter active service until 2029. Regardless, the Roosevelt is ready to operate the MQ-25 via its new UAWC, marking an impressive milestone in U.S. carrier operations and drone warfare.

Following the Roosevelt's upgrade, the report stated that the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is planned to be next in line, expected to have an operational UAWC by the end of August 2026. With that revelation, it seems likely that all active carriers will receive a UAWC in preparation for the MQ-25, which could improve aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Navy. Currently, the Navy refuels its aircraft with traditional crewed tankers, but a shift to the MQ-25 would require fewer personnel, making the whole process cheaper and more efficient.