Do Helmet Spoilers Make You Faster?

The primary purpose of a helmet is to prevent skull fractures and reduce injury to the brain. And it isn't just visible head wounds which can cause concerns, but also less evident damage, such as a concussions. For this reason, modern helmet design is increasingly focused on impact absorption, via layers that spread out the force over a greater area, thereby eliminating what would otherwise be a concentrated blow.

However, just because its main job relates to safety, doesn't mean a helmet can't also add other beneficial components. For instance, the tubes on IndyCar helmets are designed to keep the driver cooler during a race with added airflow. But what about helmet spoilers? Some insist they can influence aerodynamics, potentially making you faster. And in competitive motorsports, gaining an advantage (legal, of course), is of the utmost importance.

To test whether helmet spoilers were actually useful, YouTuber Oskar Savicki, who specializes in vehicle aerodynamics, put some helmets to a virtual test in his video, "Everyone Thinks This Helmet Spoiler Works". Interestingly, the helmet with a rear spoiler just behind the crown, showed that there was lower upward suction than on the helmet without a spoiler. With a reduction in helmet lift, the rider's protective headgear is less vulnerable to the rushing airflow and upward movement, potentially enhancing stability, but not speed. A chin and rear helmet spoiler actually slightly increased drag, though it was a negligible amount.