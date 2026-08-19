Do Helmet Spoilers Make You Faster?
The primary purpose of a helmet is to prevent skull fractures and reduce injury to the brain. And it isn't just visible head wounds which can cause concerns, but also less evident damage, such as a concussions. For this reason, modern helmet design is increasingly focused on impact absorption, via layers that spread out the force over a greater area, thereby eliminating what would otherwise be a concentrated blow.
However, just because its main job relates to safety, doesn't mean a helmet can't also add other beneficial components. For instance, the tubes on IndyCar helmets are designed to keep the driver cooler during a race with added airflow. But what about helmet spoilers? Some insist they can influence aerodynamics, potentially making you faster. And in competitive motorsports, gaining an advantage (legal, of course), is of the utmost importance.
To test whether helmet spoilers were actually useful, YouTuber Oskar Savicki, who specializes in vehicle aerodynamics, put some helmets to a virtual test in his video, "Everyone Thinks This Helmet Spoiler Works". Interestingly, the helmet with a rear spoiler just behind the crown, showed that there was lower upward suction than on the helmet without a spoiler. With a reduction in helmet lift, the rider's protective headgear is less vulnerable to the rushing airflow and upward movement, potentially enhancing stability, but not speed. A chin and rear helmet spoiler actually slightly increased drag, though it was a negligible amount.
Can you attach a spoiler to an existing helmet without one?
If you have a helmet already and want to leverage the stabilizing effect of a rear spoiler, you can add one. However, you first need to confirm compatibility between the aftermarket spoiler you're interested in and your helmet. When shopping with aftermarket parts retailers, look for a section that lists which specific helmets the spoiler works with to avoid installation trouble. With regard to cost, it depends on your helmet. Some spoilers are offered at prices under $20, while models like the Bell V15 spoiler for use with the HP7, RS7 or KC7 helmets is just under $95.
Once you've ensured compatibility, make sure you clean the exterior thoroughly before going forward. You'll need to take great care with positioning, as a misaligned spoiler won't grant the full aerodynamic benefits. For instance, you may be tasked with utilizing several points of reference to precisely line up the spoiler, and some recommendations include carefully outlining where you intend to put it with a pencil or temporary marker. Lastly, to complete the installation, you'll attach the spoiler to the helmet using adhesive tape. While competitive racing showcases some advanced helmet designs, the cool features of MotoGP helmets go way beyond spoilers.