What Are The Tubes On IndyCar Helmets For?

Race car helmets serve one very obvious use, and that's to protect your head in the event of an accident. There are various different types, with historic racing helmets tending to favor open-face, period-correct styles, while modern racing helmets typically are closed, with a visor. There are little details that also differentiate helmets from one racing series to another, such as the cool features on MotoGP helmets. However, one of the more unusual race-specific features is the tube that adorns the top of IndyCar helmets.

There is nothing too high-tech about it; it's literally just a tube on top of the helmet, but the function it serves is pretty critical. It's there to aid cooling, and while getting hot in a racing car is nothing new, there are specific heating and cooling issues when it comes to piloting an IndyCar. An IndyCar's aeroscreen blocks cool air from flowing over the driver's head, which in turn leads to some pretty uncomfortable cockpit temperatures — up to 140°F. The helmet tube counters this by receiving cooler air via a scoop mounted on the car's body. This air is then channeled via the scoop and tube into the driver's helmet, providing a simple yet effective resolution to the high temperatures within an IndyCar's cockpit.