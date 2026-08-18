Why Some 1960s Muscle Cars Used Small Block V8s Instead Of Big Blocks

A central pillar in the decades-long battle of the muscle car is peak horsepower. Whether it's because of bragging rights or purposeful racing prowess, various car manufacturers have chased bigger horsepower figures practically since the dawn of motorsports. One of the best ways of doing that relies on the saying, "There ain't no replacement for displacement." A bigger engine makes more power, and more power is more good.

So why do a lot of muscle cars, even top-tier ones, have small blocks rather than big blocks? The answer requires a different mental framework than just throwing power at a car to make it go faster. Yes, that's true to an extent — you need a bigger engine (or a turbo or supercharger) to produce more power. Assuming we're just discussing regular, naturally aspirated V8s in classic muscle cars, a big block also comes with certain caveats. Factors like weight, balance, engine tuning, and the overall profile of the car all come into play.

In simple terms, a car that's balanced to accept anything from a straight six to a massive big block will naturally have compromises. These are huge, heavy engines, requiring a lot of space and placing significant weight bias at the front. That's not always ideal for certain motorsport disciplines, such as circuit racing, which muscle cars competed in for decades up to the present day. Some championships even have regulations against big blocks, necessitating specialized small blocks for the roster.