Racing goes hand in hand with cars, and racing technology has even made cars better. As such, it's no wonder that a long-standing brand like RaceQuip has SFI-certified products. In case you're not familiar, when something is SFI-certified, it means it meets strict safety and quality standards set by the SFI Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that oversees motorsports equipment.

That said, only some RaceQuip helmets are SFI-certified, because not every helmet (or other equipment) is certified in the same way. For instance, Holley Performance Brands' website lists RaceQuip helmets that have SFI 24.1 certification, which is for youth full-face motorsports helmets used by children and junior racers. The company also has Snell SA2025-certified helmets, the latest official auto racing helmet safety standard from the Snell Memorial Foundation. Similarly, RaceQuip has other SFI-certified equipment, such as racing suits and gloves.

RaceQuip offers FIA-certified equipment too, like racing seats. This adds to the brand value, considering FIA is the governing body for world motor sports, most notably Formula 1, whose innovations influenced cars that we drive today. As for RaceQuip, the company's helmets and other racing gear tick all the right boxes for most motorsport enthusiasts. Just make sure you check the actual certifications needed, since not all RaceQuip helmets automatically have SFI or other certifications.