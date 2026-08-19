How To Get The Highest-Quality Audio Out Of Your AV Receiver

An AV receiver can be the heart of a home theater, but just plugging in speakers and cranking the volume won't automatically give you the best sound. To get the most out of your AV receiver, you'll need to do several things, from tweaking the settings to picking the right cables. It's also one of the home theater devices you should buy new to ensure you gain access to the most current audio technology. As such, some tweaks to your setup can make a rather big difference, possibly even more than cashing out for pricey devices.

For the AV receiver itself, the best thing you can do at first is to calibrate your system. Most AV receivers have an auto-calibration feature that measures your room's acoustics and then sets your speakers for the optimal audio quality. Do remember that there can be some mistakes, so you should verify the configuration afterwards and listen to the result. To do so, take a look at your speaker levels, and if any of them are at +10dB or -10dB, that's a sign something didn't go right during setup.

Another thing you can do is to take a look at whether the Eco mode feature is on, and turn it off. While it has its merits like saving energy, the other side of the eco coin is that it also reduces the audio quality. You'll likely experience lower volumes and generally worse performance with the feature turned on.