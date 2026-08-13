The USS Ronald Reagan Will Soon Return To Service After 17-Month Facelift
The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier designated CVN-76, entered the United States Navy fleet on July 12, 2003. The ship is named for former United States President Ronald Reagan, with his wife, Nancy, serving as the ship's sponsor following her christening of the carrier on March 4, 2001.
Reagan's first Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA), a 12-month maintenance undertaking with a $210 million budget, took place through much of 2012. Following its 2012 DPIA, the carrier set sail for San Diego in March of 2013 for "Training and Qualification" before ultimately heading to its new home port in Yokosuka, Japan as the United States Navy's only Forward Deployed Aircraft Carrier in 2015.
This latest DPIA has seen the USS Ronald Reagan docked in Bremerton, WA since August 13 of 2024, with its 17-month maintenance beginning in March of 2025. With the U.S. struggling with a shortage of aircraft carriers due to ongoing and new conflicts, it's good news that Reagan's maintenance work is on schedule for completion in late August 2026. However, the ship still has to undergo sea trials to ensure all systems are operational. Then, following crew and air wing training, the carrier will re-enter the fleet deployment cycle.
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) past and future
The USS Ronald Reagan has spent over 20 years at sea, including military deployments in support of the Global War on Terrorism and humanitarian missions around the globe, and nine years stationed in Japan. In August of 2024, CVN-76 made its way back to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, for its second DPIA.
The particulars for this latest round of maintenance and improvements occurring aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aren't well publicized. In general, we'd expect the work to include structural inspections and overhauls to the hull and freeboard as needed to prevent future problems, as well as planned equipment and systems upgrades to support fleet modernizations planned for the future.
With a projected 50-year lifespan, the nuclear-powered Reagan won't be near retirement age until the early 2050s. When the carrier is cleared for active duty, it'll retain Bremerton as its home port, but beyond that, its deployment theater, understandably, remains a mystery to the public. As Naval Air Forces public affairs officer Lt. j.g. Alexis Van Buren told Stars and Stripes, "It is U.S. Navy policy not to discuss future operations or movements due to operations security."
There is a potential for public access following the retirement of many Naval ships. However, due to their construction, US Navy nuclear aircraft carriers can't become museums when they retire.