The USS Ronald Reagan Will Soon Return To Service After 17-Month Facelift

The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier designated CVN-76, entered the United States Navy fleet on July 12, 2003. The ship is named for former United States President Ronald Reagan, with his wife, Nancy, serving as the ship's sponsor following her christening of the carrier on March 4, 2001.

Reagan's first Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA), a 12-month maintenance undertaking with a $210 million budget, took place through much of 2012. Following its 2012 DPIA, the carrier set sail for San Diego in March of 2013 for "Training and Qualification" before ultimately heading to its new home port in Yokosuka, Japan as the United States Navy's only Forward Deployed Aircraft Carrier in 2015.

This latest DPIA has seen the USS Ronald Reagan docked in Bremerton, WA since August 13 of 2024, with its 17-month maintenance beginning in March of 2025. With the U.S. struggling with a shortage of aircraft carriers due to ongoing and new conflicts, it's good news that Reagan's maintenance work is on schedule for completion in late August 2026. However, the ship still has to undergo sea trials to ensure all systems are operational. Then, following crew and air wing training, the carrier will re-enter the fleet deployment cycle.