Acura's New Concept Car Has The Coolest Doors Since The McLaren F1
Acura is largely known for its reliable models and simple SUVs, but the automaker recently unveiled a shocking concept car that is cool enough to rival any supercar. The Acura NEXERA Vision is debuting at The Quail on August 14th, right in the middle of Monterey Car Week, and will then be showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on the Concept Lawn on August 16th. Its butterfly doors may very well steal the show.
Acura Creative Director and Vice President of Auto Design, Yasutake Tsuchida, said Acura's 40th anniversary has sparked the brand to experiment with the design language for future models, including the upcoming fourth-generation RDX Hybrid that's releasing in the next few years. "Our goal with this new design direction is to define Acura performance through disciplined proportions, sculpted form and the seamless integration of advanced technology, creating an expression that is both progressive and authentic to the brand," he said in a press release.
The NEXERA Vision concept was designed under Tsuchida's guidance at the Acura Design California studio in Los Angeles. The Matte Titanium finish gives it a sleek, futuristic appearance, which is paired with a wide stance for extra drama. The butterfly doors elevate that striking profile even further, as you can see in the coolest cars with butterfly doors. But its aggressive appearance is matched by a promise of performance, thanks to an active rear spoiler, high-performance carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes on its 22-inch wheels, and forged carbon accents.
The Acura NEXERA Vision's leveled up details
The Acura NEXERA Vision concept car features intricate details that make it more dynamic than just its butterfly doors. Upon a closer look, you can see a new lighting signature Acura is calling "phantom lighting" behind the bodywork. It's revealed when the vehicle is illuminated, creating a layered look that makes the NEXERA Vision come alive.
The thin headlights and taillights are also part of a new lighting signature for Acura, forming an "A" that artistically wraps around the front and back of the vehicle. This will become part of Acura's identity and will be seen on future production cars. (Although we'd love to see the NEXERA Vision become more than just a concept as well.)
Inside the NEXERA Vision, there is also plenty of detail that may not be seen at first glance. Meant to be a driver-focused cabin, the fixed front seats are integrated into the floor to make them lower, allowing the pedals and steering wheel to "meet" the driver. There are premium materials and forged carbon finishes throughout, giving a luxury feel.
These include many sustainable materials, like recycled aluminum and polyester. Said Tsuchida: "Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in how premium quality and performance are defined, and the Acura brand is embracing innovative material technologies that bring fresh possibilities to the customer experience while supporting broader environmental ambitions."