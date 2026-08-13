Acura's New Concept Car Has The Coolest Doors Since The McLaren F1

Acura is largely known for its reliable models and simple SUVs, but the automaker recently unveiled a shocking concept car that is cool enough to rival any supercar. The Acura NEXERA Vision is debuting at The Quail on August 14th, right in the middle of Monterey Car Week, and will then be showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on the Concept Lawn on August 16th. Its butterfly doors may very well steal the show.

Acura

Acura Creative Director and Vice President of Auto Design, Yasutake Tsuchida, said Acura's 40th anniversary has sparked the brand to experiment with the design language for future models, including the upcoming fourth-generation RDX Hybrid that's releasing in the next few years. "Our goal with this new design direction is to define Acura performance through disciplined proportions, sculpted form and the seamless integration of advanced technology, creating an expression that is both progressive and authentic to the brand," he said in a press release.

Acura

The NEXERA Vision concept was designed under Tsuchida's guidance at the Acura Design California studio in Los Angeles. The Matte Titanium finish gives it a sleek, futuristic appearance, which is paired with a wide stance for extra drama. The butterfly doors elevate that striking profile even further, as you can see in the coolest cars with butterfly doors. But its aggressive appearance is matched by a promise of performance, thanks to an active rear spoiler, high-performance carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes on its 22-inch wheels, and forged carbon accents.