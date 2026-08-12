3 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Taking a closer look at the history of Milwaukee tools, you might not know the brand is over 100 years old, or be aware of its contributions to the industry. For example, Milwaukee invented the Sawzall, the first portable electric reciprocating saw. According to Open Brand in 2025, Milwaukee was among the top three tool brands in terms of overall market share. Often regarded as reliable and affordable, it's not difficult to find the signature red colored power tools at big box retailers like Home Depot.
While Milwaukee products generally fit into most people's budgets, one of the best times to pick up their signature tools might be now. There are limited time deals at Milwaukee dealers and these sales are a great way to save some serious money while investing in the popular M12 and M18 series products. Below are just a few of the big sales you can find on Milwaukee products, including some discounts of more than 30% off normal prices.
M18 FUEL 18V Mini Chainsaw with battery
Milwaukee's 18V Hatchet Mini Chainsaw is a good addition to any homeowner's tool collection. Trimming branches up to 7.5 inches in diameter and weighing under 5 pounds (without a battery), this pruning tool can make quick work of troublesome overgrowth without requiring much effort. In a recent exercise, testers put up Milwaukee's chainsaw versus cheaper alternatives and found that the M18 18V Mini Chainsaw bested them all. One of the advantages of Milwaukee's tool is its ability to keep the chain moving at speed, even when under load, helping to power through each cut.
The tool includes an automatic oiler, and makes adjusting the chain's tension easy, with the tightening tool having its own built-in storage compartment in the handle. Better yet, an M18 18V 5.0 Ah Red Lithium battery is included with the mini chainsaw and offered at Home Depot for just $279. Typically, this package would retail for around $419, so this sale price is a 33% discount.
M18 18V Lithium-Ion PACKOUT 6-Port Rapid Charger
Regardless of how effective a cordless tool is, the one issue you can never avoid is depleted batteries. Chargers can typically accommodate one or two batteries at a time, but that may not be enough. Those with several tools from Milwaukee or someone using them on a job site might have downtime waiting for batteries to recharge. Milwaukee's 6-Port Rapid Charger ensures that your tools are all powered up with space for a half-dozen batteries, and includes a convenient carrying handle for easy transport.
One of the nice features of this particular product, is that it includes rapid charging technology. When using rapid charge, you're limited to two batteries at a time, but it reduces the charging time from the standard 210 minutes to just a single hour.
Normally, you can find the PACKOUT 6-Port Rapid Charger from Milwaukee for just under $430. However, for a limited time, this product is down to just $279 at Home Depot, which is a full 35% off the standard price, and thanks to a current promotion, an M18 XC 5.0 Red Lithium battery is included for free with purchase.
M12 12V Pruner Shears Kit
For those who need to tame the overgrowth in their yard and give those trees and plants a cleaner look, Milwaukee's M12 Pruner Shears are a good option. Strong steel blades can snip vegetation at varying capacities up to 1-1/4-inch. With the included M12 CP2.0 battery, the pruner shears can handle as much as 1,000 ½-inch cuts on a single charge.
However, this kit doesn't just include the pruner shears and battery, but also the Milwaukee M12 FUEL HATCHET 6-inch pruning saw. While the M18 18V Mini Chainsaw may be a bit more powerful, Milwaukee's smaller version still packs a punch, and this tool is among the most popular mini chainsaws on the market. With the ability to cut through hardwoods up to 3-inches and complete as many as 120 cuts on a single charge, this mini saw will make short work of your trimming tasks.
Not only do you get both cutting tools and a 2.0 Ah battery, but this particular kit also comes with two chargers and three M12 HO 5.0 Ah batteries. Meaning, with even more potent 5 Ah power, you get a significantly extended runtime, getting even more done. This kit is usually around $850, but Home Depot has it on sale for just $439 — a savings of around 48% or nearly half-off.