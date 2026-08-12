Ugreen FineTrack 2 Vs Apple AirTags: Tiny Soccer Balls Battle On The Find My Network

Setting up the FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 is just as easy as setting up an AirTag, although there are a couple of distinctions. Instead of just bringing the Bluetooth tracker near your iPhone, you have to press and hold a hidden button on the tracker to set it to pairing mode — this is the panel with Ugreen embossed into it on the soccer ball tracker, while it's the Ugreen logo on the mini tracker. You'll know that the tracker has activated when it makes a musical sound with its speaker.

From there, go to the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, tap the Plus icon, and select Other Item. Tap Connect, give the tag a name and hit continue, choose a suitable emoji and hit continue again, and then select Agree when at the page confirming that the item will be linked to your Apple account. Once the set up is complete, just tap on Finish and it should be included in the items list in your Find My app.

These instructions are simple enough, but the tracker comes with an easy-to-use quick pairing guide and a rather large instruction manual available in several languages (plus several more pieces of paperwork) if you need more help. The manual also tells you how to factory reset the tracker, which seemed to turn it off. Although I can still see it listed among my items and it shows its last reported location, the Find My network can't communicate with it, with the app saying, "Item Not Reachable." Turning it on again restored its communication with my Find My account, but I can no longer track it when I tried it for the second time and had to set it up again.