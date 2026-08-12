Ugreen FineTrack 2 Vs Apple AirTags: Tiny Soccer Balls Battle On The Find My Network
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Apple's AirTag is a nifty little tool to help keep you track of things. It works by using Apple's "Find My" network, using the tag's built-in Bluetooth to communicate with other Apple devices and broadcast its location. As of Summer 2026, a new AirTag from Apple costs approximately $29, while a pack of four is priced at $99.
One cheaper alternative to the AirTag is the Tile line of trackers — a system which actually predated Apple's tracker (launched in 2021) by about seven years (Tile originally launched back in 2014). Tile's tracker system also uses its own app and does not connect to Apple's Find My network. The brand Ugreen has a tracker system that has the best of both worlds: low cost and connectivity with Apple's FindMy network.
Trackers Ugreen FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 cost less than half the price of Apple's AirTags for a four-pack, a one-pack of the cheaper option cuts Apple's price by around 30%. But are you sacrificing anything by going for the cheaper option? We took Ugreen's trackers (provided by the company for this review) for a test run to see if they stood up to the competition.
A different form factor
While the FineTrack Mini 2 has an "I'm a Bluetooth tracker" look to it (in that it's a tiny handheld-sized puck, the larger FineTrack 2 is effectively shaped like a soccer ball ("World Cup Inspired Soccer Design, they say,) and comes with a pre-installed strap attachment. It also includes a spare strap in the box, although you'll have to cut out the old strap if you want to replace it. This makes it easy to use with your keys and other items right out of the box, and since it does not look like your average tracker, you can easily wear it in public without announcing to everyone in the room that it probably has something valuable attached to it.
If you want something small, the FineTrack Mini 2 has almost as wide as the larger FineTrack 2 but is about three times slimmer. It may not look as sleek as the AirTag, but each tracker comes with a silicone sleeve and key ring, making it easy to attach to just about anything that you have.
The FineTrack 2 is available singly or in a multi-pack — the same goes for the FineTrack Mini 2 — all depending on the store in which you're looking to buy them. If you want one tracker, chances are good you'll want multiple — once you're onboard with using a system like this, the tendency is to want to track different items like your everyday bag, travel luggage, laptop sleeve (if you don't have a MacBook), and car keys.
Setting up takes less than 5 minutes
Setting up the FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 is just as easy as setting up an AirTag, although there are a couple of distinctions. Instead of just bringing the Bluetooth tracker near your iPhone, you have to press and hold a hidden button on the tracker to set it to pairing mode — this is the panel with Ugreen embossed into it on the soccer ball tracker, while it's the Ugreen logo on the mini tracker. You'll know that the tracker has activated when it makes a musical sound with its speaker.
From there, go to the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, tap the Plus icon, and select Other Item. Tap Connect, give the tag a name and hit continue, choose a suitable emoji and hit continue again, and then select Agree when at the page confirming that the item will be linked to your Apple account. Once the set up is complete, just tap on Finish and it should be included in the items list in your Find My app.
These instructions are simple enough, but the tracker comes with an easy-to-use quick pairing guide and a rather large instruction manual available in several languages (plus several more pieces of paperwork) if you need more help. The manual also tells you how to factory reset the tracker, which seemed to turn it off. Although I can still see it listed among my items and it shows its last reported location, the Find My network can't communicate with it, with the app saying, "Item Not Reachable." Turning it on again restored its communication with my Find My account, but I can no longer track it when I tried it for the second time and had to set it up again.
Louder, tougher, and longer lasting
Even though Ugreen's trackers are less expensive than Apple's AirTags, they have a couple of advantages. The first being is that their speakers are louder than the AirTag, which is useful if you've misplaced your keys under the couch (or maybe a ball pit) and need help finding them. While Apple claims that the second-generation AirTag is 50% louder than its first release, with many reviewers determining that it can generate a sound as loud as 100dB, both the FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 can go as loud as 110dB.
Siemens says that a 10dB increase is equal to a "doubling of the perceived loudness of sound," so it's safe to say that these trackers are much louder than AirTags. This would help you in locating these tags, as you'd often have them buried among your gear or in your bag.
Aside from that, Ugreen had these tags certified with IP68 environmental protection, meaning they've been tested to last longer underwater than an AirTag (which only has an IP67 rating). You also cannot open these tags to replace the battery, meaning there's less chance that they lose their environmental seal through the years. And since you cannot replace the batteries or recharge these trackers, it's also important that they last a long time.
Ugreen claims that these will last up to seven years, which should be good enough for most people. On the other hand, Apple says that the battery on the AirTag will only last over a year, meaning you'll have to remember to change them and have replacement batteries in stock. It would've been nicer if Ugreen added a way to recharge them, either with a discreet USB-C port or through wireless charging, but that would likely make them larger/bulkier and more expensive.
What you're missing from Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers
While the Ugreen FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 are great alternatives to the Apple AirTag, it's still missing one crucial feature — it doesn't have ultra-wide band technology that lets you pinpoint its location with millimetric precision. That means you can't use Find Nearby to get accurate directions on your iPhone. As we mentioned earlier, it also doesn't come with replaceable batteries. We cannot test the claimed seven-year battery life on Ugreen's trackers, but if that is accurate, it should be good enough to last you at least two iPhones if you upgrade once every four years.
Since these devices are specifically made for Apple's Find My network, you'd need an iPhone or iPad to find them. So, if you're an Android user, there's just simply no way you can keep track of these things, unlike these trackers that work with both Android and iOS. It's also not as popular as the AirTags or the Tile, so it's quite difficult to look for accessories that will help you match these tags exactly to your needs.
Ugreen FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 price, availability, and verdict
The Ugreen FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 are readily available on both Amazon and the Ugreen website, with the FineTrack 2 having a regular price of $19.99 and the four-pack FineTrack Mini 2 costing $45.99. However, they sometimes go on sale, so you could potentially get them at a much lower price. This is actually these trackers biggest advantage — the four-pack of FineTrack Mini 2 trackers is so much more affordable than the four-pack AirTags, which are priced at $99. They also include the accessories you need to put them on a key ring or hang them from a strap, so you're actually saving a little bit more.
While they do not come with UWB technology for precision finding, the loud noise that these trackers can make would likely be a good enough substitute in most cases. Their non-replaceable batteries might also feel like a deal-breaker for some, but it actually makes them a little bit more rugged than the AirTag. Besides, the years-long lifespan that Ugreen offers means that you likely won't even see that low-battery warning until after you've replaced your current iPhone. If you're using an Android phone, look elsewhere — but for Apple device users, Ugreen's FineTrack 2 and FineTrack Mini 2 are quite the value.