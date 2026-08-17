Yes, Harbor Freight Does Sell Replacement Parts - Here's What To Know Before You Buy

Even tools made by the best Harbor Freight brands are liable to break over time, and when they do, they'll likely need replacement parts to fix them. Thankfully, Harbor Freight sells replacement parts for a huge variety of products in its range, although there are a few things you'll need to know before you can buy them.

One of the most important things to note before checking for replacement parts is that Harbor Freight stores don't sell them. The only place that the retailer sells parts is via its website, specifically via its replacement parts order page.

You can find the part you need by selecting the category of tool you're looking for and then navigating through Harbor Freight's catalog until you reach the product. Alternatively, you can also use a tool's identifying information to get there quicker. Entering either the product's SKU (stock keeping unit) or UPC (universal product code) into the search bar on the parts page should bring up the corresponding tool.

A word of caution though: Some replacement parts for certain tools may no longer be available to order. Harbor Freight says that every part that is in stock is listed on its website, so if you run a search for a particular tool and the part you're looking for doesn't appear as being available, you're out of luck.