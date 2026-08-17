Yes, Harbor Freight Does Sell Replacement Parts - Here's What To Know Before You Buy
Even tools made by the best Harbor Freight brands are liable to break over time, and when they do, they'll likely need replacement parts to fix them. Thankfully, Harbor Freight sells replacement parts for a huge variety of products in its range, although there are a few things you'll need to know before you can buy them.
One of the most important things to note before checking for replacement parts is that Harbor Freight stores don't sell them. The only place that the retailer sells parts is via its website, specifically via its replacement parts order page.
You can find the part you need by selecting the category of tool you're looking for and then navigating through Harbor Freight's catalog until you reach the product. Alternatively, you can also use a tool's identifying information to get there quicker. Entering either the product's SKU (stock keeping unit) or UPC (universal product code) into the search bar on the parts page should bring up the corresponding tool.
A word of caution though: Some replacement parts for certain tools may no longer be available to order. Harbor Freight says that every part that is in stock is listed on its website, so if you run a search for a particular tool and the part you're looking for doesn't appear as being available, you're out of luck.
What else is worth knowing about Harbor Freight's replacement parts service?
The good news is that if a part is in stock, you won't be hit with any unwelcome shipping fees to receive it. The retailer does not charge shipping for replacement parts ordered through its website, regardless of the size or weight of the part. All parts orders should also ship within 48 hours of the order being placed. Once those parts are shipped to your address, they can't be returned, as the retailer considers all replacement parts sales to be final.
There are plenty of Harbor Freight finds that are no-brainers at their price, and the chain's consistent value for money shouldn't change if you need to order parts to repair one of those finds either. If you have a tool that's still covered by a warranty, parts are available for free. To make a warranty claim for a replacement part, you'll need to call Harbor Freight's customer service line on 1-800-444-3353. Tools bought from places like Facebook Marketplace, Amazon, or any other unauthorized third-party seller usually aren't covered by Harbor Freight's warranty, even if they were bought by the original purchaser within the stated standard warranty period.
If necessary, you can also order multiple examples of the same replacement part for a tool. However, Harbor Freight limits each customer to a maximum of five examples of each individual part. There's no limit on the amount of different parts you can order, so if you have multiple tools that need repairing, you should be able to order everything you need in one purchase.