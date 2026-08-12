Man Gets Busted For Speeding. Then Blames It All On Tesla's Self-Driving Feature

In almost every situation involving Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode — from speeding to an accident — the driver is considered legally responsible. Because Tesla's FSD is not actually autonomous and is, instead, Level 2, the driver is required to be fully engaged during the entire drive. California even ruled that Tesla's name, "Full Self-Driving," was false advertising.

In fact, this could be where the confusion comes in. CEO Elon Musk has continued to claim FSD is autonomous over the past decade, even telling drivers they can text and drive while it's active. On another recent occasion, Tesla promoted a "heartfelt" story of a nearly blind man using FSD to drive a Cybertruck. Musk admitted FSD was not capable of autonomous driving in early 2026, which led to a handful of lawsuits from Tesla owners who were promised out-of-reach capabilities.

Despite calling its driver assistance Full-Self Driving, Tesla is quick to not take any responsibility for speeding vehicles. As if to further underscore this point, Tesla removed a feature in July 2026 that allows drivers to cap how far they want their vehicle to drive over the speed limit while FSD is engaged. This has left even more drivers wary of FSD on the road, with many feeling it's dangerous.