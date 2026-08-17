Who Owns Stilo Helmets & Where Are They Made?
Stilo S.R.L. was founded in 1999 by former rally driver Ludovico Fassitelli and his wife, Elena Perini, who built the brand around integrated communications, noise reduction, and motorsport-focused design. In 2016, Texas–based Simpson Performance Products, Inc. acquired Stilo, bringing the Italian specialist under the broader Simpson Performance Group umbrella while keeping its management and operations in Italy. Simpson later took over as Stilo's official U.S. importer and seller, consolidating distribution and marketing on this side of the Atlantic. In 2021, Simpson and Stilo joined the Holley Performance group, a publicly traded company.
Today, Simpson positions Stilo as its premium auto racing helmet line, alongside other performance safety gear, with Stilo-branded products promoted through Simpson Race Products channels in North America. The brand's ownership structure matters for buyers because it combines Stilo's motorsport pedigree with Simpson's scale in support, homologation, and distribution. For racers, that means easier access to spare helmets, service, and consistent certification coverage, even though the helmets themselves remain distinct in design and positioning from Simpson's legacy lines.
Where are Stilo helmets made?
Stilo states its helmets are "designed, developed, prototyped, tested and produced in Italy" and emphasizes a "KM 0" approach, meaning sourcing and manufacturing as locally as possible and keeping the entire process in-house. Each helmet is hand‑made by specialists in the Bergamo area, from shell fabrication to assembly, finishing, and labeling, with multiple quality checks along the way. Retailers and Stilo's own product materials consistently describe the lineup as engineered and manufactured in Italy, and much like the different types of motorcycle helmets, Stilo's offerings come in a variety of styles like karting and carbon models.
For enthusiasts, that means you're effectively getting an Italian-built motorsport helmet backed by a U.S.-owned parent company with a strong footprint in racing safety (a key feature to keep in mind when shopping for a racing helmet). Stilo's "Made in Italy" stance isn't just a marketing tagline; it's confirmed in the company's FAQ and echoed by distributors who highlight Italian construction as a key differentiator in a market where some competitors split design and production across regions.