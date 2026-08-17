Want To Drive A Real Tank? Here's Where You Can Do It

No matter how you feel about the military and war in general, there's no denying that tanks are some of the coolest vehicles ever constructed. Not only are they massive, weighing in at several dozen tons, but they are outfitted with a huge gun, so it's natural that anyone would want to take one for a spin every once in a while. For the vast majority of people who drive tanks, they take the necessary step of joining the military, followed by rigorous training, combat exercises, and more.

While there are many brave men and women who take this step, it's not necessarily suitable for everyone, leaving a large portion of the population without the ability to drive a tank. For a select few, tanks are among the types of vehicles that civilians can buy, but they're incredibly expensive to own and maintain. On top of that, you need a lot of land to truly enjoy driving them, as most tanks aren't exactly what the Department of Transportation would classify as street legal.

Fortunately, there's another way, and while it's not the cheapest excursion in the world, it's possible for anyone who wants to drive a tank. The options for doing so are spread throughout the United States, and you're not even limited to driving an American tank, as some places let you jump into the driver's seat of foreign-made armored vehicles. These are only some of the ways that an average person can climb into a tank and drive it about, and there are plenty of options, depending on which locale you end up visiting.