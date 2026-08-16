Why Fighter Jet Afterburners Create Glowing 'Shock Diamonds'

If you've ever watched a jet fighter taking off with its afterburners firing, you may have noticed an unusual phenomenon — "shock diamonds." We'll cover why shock diamonds happen in more detail later, but put simply, these occur when the supersonic exhaust flow of an afterburning engine interacts with the surrounding atmosphere. While afterburning jet engines are one place these can happen, shock diamonds can also happen with missile systems and rocket launches.

The key is reaching speeds faster than sound. Supersonic speeds are incredibly fast; however, shock diamonds don't need the jet or missile to be traveling at Mach speeds, just their exhaust gases. This is why shock diamonds are also known as Mach diamonds or Mach disks. While these certainly look dramatic and spectacular, they're really just a visual representation of what happens when supersonic exhaust gases come face to face with the atmospheric pressure outside of the engine.

This phenomenon is most usually seen at lower altitudes, because the afterburner exhaust gases are blasting into much denser, higher-pressure air. It's this pressure that makes the supersonic gases form the "diamond-like" bright shapes that we recognize as shock diamonds. As a fighter jet climbs and the surrounding air thins out, the diamonds begin to increase in size but decrease in number.

Let's take a closer look at the afterburner shock diamonds and the physics behind this spectacular display.