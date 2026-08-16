QR Codes Are Replacing Car Inspection Stickers In This State – Here's How It Works

Louisiana is hoping to make registration easier and keep illegal vehicles off the road with a change from physical inspection stickers to a QR code. Starting on January 1st, 2027, the state will replace said stickers with a QR code. The code will only show the vehicle's VIN if another driver scans it, but registration, insurance, and warrant information when a member of law enforcement scans it. This change is thanks to Governor Jeff Landry signing House Bill 1085 in June 2026 to improve vehicle registration in the state.

Governor Landry signed House Bill 1085 into law in June 2026. The bill ends the current inspection sticker program for most passenger vehicles and creates a new system tied to vehicle registration. The QR code costs $6 and no longer requires a yearly safety inspection for personal vehicles, joining a few other states that don't require regular inspections. It's worth noting that this QR code system may not apply statewide, as some municipalities have their own inspection sticker and are as yet undecided about switching. New Orleans, for example, is waiting to see the bill's final language before it decides whether to implement QR codes.