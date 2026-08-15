Who Owns Klipsch Speakers And Where Are They Made?
Klipsch stands as one of the most recognized brands in American audio, with a legacy dating back to 1946. It arguably falls among the more underrated speaker brands when compared to Sony or Bose, but there's no denying Klipsch speakers' reputation, especially the signature horn-loaded loudspeaker designs. While the brand definitely has deep American roots, over the years ownership has changed. So, who owns Klipsch speakers? Today, Klipsch is owned by Gentex Corporation, a technology company from Michigan that's mostly known for making automotive electronics.
In April 2025, Gentex announced its acquisition of VOXX International, which had previously served as the parent company of Klipsch. The acquisition turned VOXX into a wholly owned subsidiary of Gentex, bringing Klipsch and other audio brands into the fold. Klipsch itself operates as an audio brand within the Premium Audio Company that Gentex obtained when it bought VOXX International. This means that Klipsch continued its business without any hindrance, and the company continues to make some of the best-rated bookshelf speakers on the market.
Where are Klipsch speakers made?
In contrast to the relatively straightforward ownership, the manufacturing part gets a little bit complicated. Klipsch speakers are still being made in Hope, Arkansas, the same town where founder Paul W. Klipsch started building them back in 1946. The company states that it builds many of its speakers by hand, including the Heritage Series, Professional, THX Ultra2, some Reference II models, and various pro and cinema speakers. On the other hand, its speakers are designed and engineered at their Indianapolis headquarters.
This is where things get tricky, as not every Klipsch speaker is made in the same way. For instance, the company has also worked with manufacturing partners in China. On its product page, it's stated that the Palladium Series involved manufacturers in Dongguan and Shenzhen. Additionally, the company itself mentions the use of imported components. The product page for the Forte III says the cabinet is built in the U.S. at the Hope, Arkansas facility, but it also uses a mix of domestic and imported parts. This is notable because the "Made in the USA" label doesn't necessarily mean every piece comes from the States.
The outsourcing is far from uncommon for U.S. companies dabbling in any sort of electronics. Bose, which is largely considered one of the best smart speaker brands thanks to its outstanding products, has products manufactured in China and Mexico. As for Klipsch speakers, the best method to confirm the manufacturing origin of a specific model is to review its official specifications, and look for the country-of-origin label or mention of any imported components.