Who Owns Klipsch Speakers And Where Are They Made?

In contrast to the relatively straightforward ownership, the manufacturing part gets a little bit complicated. Klipsch speakers are still being made in Hope, Arkansas, the same town where founder Paul W. Klipsch started building them back in 1946. The company states that it builds many of its speakers by hand, including the Heritage Series, Professional, THX Ultra2, some Reference II models, and various pro and cinema speakers. On the other hand, its speakers are designed and engineered at their Indianapolis headquarters.

This is where things get tricky, as not every Klipsch speaker is made in the same way. For instance, the company has also worked with manufacturing partners in China. On its product page, it's stated that the Palladium Series involved manufacturers in Dongguan and Shenzhen. Additionally, the company itself mentions the use of imported components. The product page for the Forte III says the cabinet is built in the U.S. at the Hope, Arkansas facility, but it also uses a mix of domestic and imported parts. This is notable because the "Made in the USA" label doesn't necessarily mean every piece comes from the States.

The outsourcing is far from uncommon for U.S. companies dabbling in any sort of electronics. Bose, which is largely considered one of the best smart speaker brands thanks to its outstanding products, has products manufactured in China and Mexico. As for Klipsch speakers, the best method to confirm the manufacturing origin of a specific model is to review its official specifications, and look for the country-of-origin label or mention of any imported components.