Can You Use Chainsaw Oil In A Lawn Mower?
Spending all day doing yard work can be exhausting, especially in the brutal summer heat. But things can get even worse when you're running low on oil for the lawn mower. If you find yourself in this position, be aware that using chainsaw oil in your mower is not a good idea. That's because chainsaw oil and lawn mower oil, though they're both designed to reduce friction and protect equipment, actually serve two different purposes.
Chainsaw bar and chain oil is specially formulated to help it stick to the chain and guide bar during operation. This prevents the oil from being thrown off while also reducing wear on the tool's components. In contrast, lawn mower engines require a different type of lubricant that is designed to circulate through the engine and protect internal parts during operation. Because these oils are engineered for separate equipment, chainsaw oil is not a suitable replacement for lawn mower engine oil.
If you do use chainsaw oil in your lawn mower, the potential effects may vary depending on the situation. At the very least, you would be operating the mower outside of manufacturer parameters because you are not using the recommended oil. Chainsaw bar and chain oil, since it is not designed for lawn mowers, may not provide the lubrication your mower needs to protect the engine, which could create problems over time.
How to choose the right oil for your lawn mower
Since lawn mowers typically require engine oil, that does not mean that every mower uses the same type. Briggs & Stratton recommends several oil options depending on factors like temperature and operating conditions. These include SAE 30, SAE 10W-30, synthetic SAE 5W-30, and other grades for specific applications. However, other manufacturers may have their own guidelines as well. For example, Honda recommends SAE 10W-30 for general use in many of its lawn mower engines.
Although lawn mower engines have their own recommendations, some of the oil grades they require may overlap with oils used in automotive engines. However, that does not mean you should just take a spare quart of oil meant for your car and use it in your lawn mower. The oil must meet the manufacturer's recommendations for your specific model, including oil classification and viscosity. Otherwise, you could affect the performance of your mower.
The best way to know what type of oil your mower needs is to check the owner's manual. You should be able to find not only the grade and viscosity, but also guidelines on when to change the oil. Or you can visit the manufacturer's website for more information on your lawn mower model. If all else fails, reach out to an authorized technician who should be able to offer suggestions and get you moving in the right direction.