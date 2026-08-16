Why Do Engine Blocks Have Water Jackets? Here's What They Do

Your average car engine operates at very high temperatures, which makes sense since it relies on combustion to generate power. Just the top of a piston in the engine block can reach 700 degrees Fahrenheit, not least because the piston bears the brunt of those aforementioned explosions several thousand times per minute.

To compensate for this heat, every car has a cooling system of some kind, and the vast majority of automotive engines are water-cooled. In these engines, water (or more accurately, coolant) is pumped around the engine to keep temperatures at a more sustainable level. To hold and help move all of this coolant, engine blocks have what are called a "water jacket." This isn't a North Face hoodie that the engine wears, as funny as that would look. Instead, the water jacket is a series of pipes, tubes, or other passages around the engine block that allow coolant to flow to vital (and hot) parts of the engine.

Now, it's worth noting that not all engines have water jackets. Classic Volkswagens, Porsches, and some motorcycles, have air-cooled engines instead. As the name suggests, these engines funnel air around the engine to keep temperatures down.