What The 'SIM' In SIM Card Actually Stands For

Most of us rarely give SIM cards much thought, unless we need to remove one, but the acronym reveals a lot about what it actually does. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module. Your SIM identifies you to your mobile network, stores your subscriber identity, and holds the authentication keys that let you access your network. Without it, your phone would still be a nifty little device for browsing the web or playing Candy Crush, but the SIM is what makes it a cellular telephone.

Your SIM card is a tiny computer inside your phone, completely separate from the tiny computer that is your phone. The SIM has its own processor, small operating system, and secure storage. The information stored in the SIM is what lets the network know you're a paying subscriber and enables you to place and receive calls and text messages. It's worth noting that U.S. law requires cell phone companies to connect 911 calls from any phone. This works even if the phone has no SIM card, no active service plan, or is locked.

Traditionally, SIMs were cards that you could remove from your phone, but these days, many phones use eSIMs, which are embedded inside the phone. In the U.S., current iPhones strictly use eSIMs, while many Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy phones, support both eSIM and a physical SIM card. Regardless of whether your phone's using a SIM card or eSIM, both do the same job.