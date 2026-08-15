What Are The Minimum Requirements For Windows 11?
For many PC owners, working safely and efficiently online in 2026 means using the latest version of Microsoft Windows. While Windows 11 could speed up your old PC thanks to some of the features of the operating system, you should ensure that your existing computer is actually compatible with this software before attempting to use it. It begins with confirming that your system has the hardware requirements Microsoft has established for installing and running Windows 11.
You will need a computer with a compatible 64-bit processor running at 1 GHz or faster with at least two cores. You also need at least 4GB of memory and 64GB of available storage. In terms of firmware, the computer must use UEFI and be Secure Boot capable. Being capable of running Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 is also required and the graphics hardware must support DirectX 12 or later and use a WDDM 2.0 driver. In addition to making sure the software can run, these Windows 11 system requirements give a baseline for system stability and security. This ensures that Windows 11 systems have the right driver support and can maintain a reliable user experience over time.
Windows 11 also has display requirements. This includes a high-definition display with a resolution of at least 720p, measuring more than 9 inches diagonally and supporting 8 bits per color channel. However, even if your computer does meet these specifications, it doesn't mean that every Windows 11 feature will work. That's because some features and apps can have additional hardware requirements. In fact, having a 64-bit CPU with the right speed alone also does not guarantee software capability.
How to find out if your PC can run Windows 11
If you're working with an older PC, there is an easy way to check if it's compatible with Windows 11. You can download Microsoft's PC Health Check app; once it's installed, you can use it to run a compatibility check on your computer. The app will then let you know if your device meets the requirements for Windows 11. But keep in mind that if you've recently changed your PC's hardware, it can take up to 24 hours for Windows Update to refresh your computer's eligibility information.
If you're still running Windows 10 and cannot upgrade to Windows 11, you do have another option. Microsoft's Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program allows eligible Windows 10 version 22H2 computers to continue getting security updates. However, ESU doesn't add any new features or other product improvements. Additionally, Microsoft does not provide technical support through this program and ESU coverage runs through October 12, 2027.
Microsoft gives you three different ways to enroll in ESU. You can sync your computer's settings and pay nothing, use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or pay a fee of $30 plus tax. An ESU license can be used on up to 10 devices. This will allow you to keep using your existing PC while also giving you more time to decide if you want to upgrade to a Windows 11-compatible computer.