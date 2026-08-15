What Are The Minimum Requirements For Windows 11?

For many PC owners, working safely and efficiently online in 2026 means using the latest version of Microsoft Windows. While Windows 11 could speed up your old PC thanks to some of the features of the operating system, you should ensure that your existing computer is actually compatible with this software before attempting to use it. It begins with confirming that your system has the hardware requirements Microsoft has established for installing and running Windows 11.

You will need a computer with a compatible 64-bit processor running at 1 GHz or faster with at least two cores. You also need at least 4GB of memory and 64GB of available storage. In terms of firmware, the computer must use UEFI and be Secure Boot capable. Being capable of running Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 is also required and the graphics hardware must support DirectX 12 or later and use a WDDM 2.0 driver. In addition to making sure the software can run, these Windows 11 system requirements give a baseline for system stability and security. This ensures that Windows 11 systems have the right driver support and can maintain a reliable user experience over time.

Windows 11 also has display requirements. This includes a high-definition display with a resolution of at least 720p, measuring more than 9 inches diagonally and supporting 8 bits per color channel. However, even if your computer does meet these specifications, it doesn't mean that every Windows 11 feature will work. That's because some features and apps can have additional hardware requirements. In fact, having a 64-bit CPU with the right speed alone also does not guarantee software capability.