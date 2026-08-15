Why Are Young People Bringing Back Old-School Typewriters?

Recognizable typewriters made their first appearance in the 1870s, sold by E. Remington & Sons in the United States. At the time, they were considered a luxury – Sholes & Glidden sold a typewriter at this time for $125, which was about half of a clerk's annual salary back then. However, typewriter popularity grew in the 19th century as various industries realized their potential in the office.

Early typewriter models had varied keyboard designs, but one stand-out was Christopher Latham Shole's piano-like assembly, which had two rows of letters, numbers, and punctuation (just the period and dash). By 1868, he reversed the order of the second half of the alphabet, then changed to four rows by 1870. In 1873, he presented a QWERTY keyboard to Remington & Sons, pushing the most commonly used letters to the outside keys to possibly avoid jamming when people typed too quickly. The QWERTY keyboard was patented by 1878, and it became known as the "Universal" keyboard.

IBM popularized the electric keyboard in the 1930s, known for being faster and quieter. The 1980s started the decline of the typewriter as personal computers became more commonplace — also from IBM. Easier editing and digital storage won out and the keyboard was seen as obsolete. Of course, collectors, writers, and other hobbyists kept typewriters alive outside the workplace — and it seems there could be a typewriter revolution on the horizon.