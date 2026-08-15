Can A Window Air Conditioner Be Installed Sideways?
A window air conditioner is a smart option if you're looking for a way to beat the summer heat without spending a lot of money. However, window AC units are designed to be installed in windows that open and shut vertically. If you have a window that slides open horizontally, you might wonder whether it's possible to install a window air conditioner sideways. In some rare instances, this may also be something you're wondering about if you want to install a window unit in a narrow window. While the impulse to turn the window air conditioner on its side when it won't otherwise fit your window is understandable, doing so will usually interfere with the unit's performance.
That's because gravity plays a critical role in ensuring a window air conditioner's components function as intended. Most window AC units are designed to operate in the traditional upright position. Numerous problems can arise when they're installed on their sides.
Why you shouldn't install a window AC unit on its side
Installing a window AC unit sideways can shift lubricating oil away from the compressor. Although this likely won't cause the unit to suddenly stop working, it will expose certain parts to greater wear and tear than they'd normally endure. This causes them to break down more quickly than they would if the unit had been installed correctly.
Unfortunately, that's just one example of an issue that can arise when a window AC unit is installed sideways. Installing a unit this way can also damage your property, as a sideways installation prevents effective condensation drainage. Thus, the area around the unit may be vulnerable to leaks and moisture accumulation.
In addition, because most window AC units are designed to be installed horizontally, installing one by tilting it on its side can inherently pose a safety issue. A unit installed sideways might not be as stable as one that was installed correctly. It's easy to see how a heavy, unstable air conditioning unit can put a home's occupants at risk of injury.
Safety concerns aside, you're also not doing your wallet any favors if you don't install a window AC unit as intended. Again, the stress to the internal components will shorten the unit's lifespan. That means you'll have to buy a replacement sooner rather than later.
Alternatives to installing a window air conditioner sideways
The fact that a typical window air conditioner won't fit your horizontally opening windows doesn't necessarily mean you have no options if you want to install some sort of unit in a room with such windows. For example, you can purchase a specialized 'casement' air conditioner manufactured specifically for sliding windows, or you can opt for a portable air conditioner. If you're thinking about going this route, research the best portable air conditioners currently on the market to be confident you're spending money on an AC that will satisfy your expectations.
It's worth mentioning there are also ways to install a window AC unit in a window that opens horizontally. That said, doing so requires some decent DIY skills. Various guides are available online, but the process usually involves installing the unit at the bottom of the window and closing the gap above the unit with plexiglass. Of course, you should only attempt this method if you're comfortable tackling all the steps it will involve.
Just remember, even if a window AC unit is installed properly, that doesn't guarantee it will work properly. Monitor your unit to confirm it's doing its job. If it isn't, look into common AC issues and fixes to find out what might be behind the problem.