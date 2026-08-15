Can A Window Air Conditioner Be Installed Sideways?

Installing a window AC unit sideways can shift lubricating oil away from the compressor. Although this likely won't cause the unit to suddenly stop working, it will expose certain parts to greater wear and tear than they'd normally endure. This causes them to break down more quickly than they would if the unit had been installed correctly.

Unfortunately, that's just one example of an issue that can arise when a window AC unit is installed sideways. Installing a unit this way can also damage your property, as a sideways installation prevents effective condensation drainage. Thus, the area around the unit may be vulnerable to leaks and moisture accumulation.

In addition, because most window AC units are designed to be installed horizontally, installing one by tilting it on its side can inherently pose a safety issue. A unit installed sideways might not be as stable as one that was installed correctly. It's easy to see how a heavy, unstable air conditioning unit can put a home's occupants at risk of injury.

Safety concerns aside, you're also not doing your wallet any favors if you don't install a window AC unit as intended. Again, the stress to the internal components will shorten the unit's lifespan. That means you'll have to buy a replacement sooner rather than later.