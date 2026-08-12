VW's Futuristic Rear-View Smart Glasses Bring Car Safety Tech To E-Bikes

E-bike companies have spent the past few years competing over numbers like motor wattage and battery range – those things look great on the spec sheet. However, Volkswagen has a new trick up its sleeve to stand out. Yes, Volkswagen, the car company, has a new e-bike, made in collaboration with e-bike maker n+. This is the same outfit that's already built branded bikes for companies like Ford. Now, for the German automaker, it's built a two-model electric bike range with radar and camera features you normally see in cars.

The strangest additions, though, are the Smart Glasses, a pair of sunglasses that carry a head-up display. This display is supposed to provide riders with the same information newer cars project onto their head-up displays on the windshield. That includes everything from Google Maps directions to speed and remaining range. And if a car slides into your blind spot, you will even see a warning, sent up by rear-facing radar on the bike. The projection is done by a Sony micro-OLED panel, which boasts a rated brightness of over 5,000 nits. That said, if you find the display distracting, you can always turn it off with a deliberate eye flick toward the top right corner.

One interesting fact to note is that the heads-up tech was built by engineers who originally invented the pilot head-up display bundled with fighters like the F35 – it wasn't exactly developed by n+ in-house. The glasses themselves weigh just 47 grams, and battery life lands at around 8 hours.