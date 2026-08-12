VW's Futuristic Rear-View Smart Glasses Bring Car Safety Tech To E-Bikes
E-bike companies have spent the past few years competing over numbers like motor wattage and battery range – those things look great on the spec sheet. However, Volkswagen has a new trick up its sleeve to stand out. Yes, Volkswagen, the car company, has a new e-bike, made in collaboration with e-bike maker n+. This is the same outfit that's already built branded bikes for companies like Ford. Now, for the German automaker, it's built a two-model electric bike range with radar and camera features you normally see in cars.
The strangest additions, though, are the Smart Glasses, a pair of sunglasses that carry a head-up display. This display is supposed to provide riders with the same information newer cars project onto their head-up displays on the windshield. That includes everything from Google Maps directions to speed and remaining range. And if a car slides into your blind spot, you will even see a warning, sent up by rear-facing radar on the bike. The projection is done by a Sony micro-OLED panel, which boasts a rated brightness of over 5,000 nits. That said, if you find the display distracting, you can always turn it off with a deliberate eye flick toward the top right corner.
One interesting fact to note is that the heads-up tech was built by engineers who originally invented the pilot head-up display bundled with fighters like the F35 – it wasn't exactly developed by n+ in-house. The glasses themselves weigh just 47 grams, and battery life lands at around 8 hours.
Other technology on the bike
The Smart Glasses work best when they're paired with several other systems on the bike, like Smart View, an HD camera on the rear fender that feeds into a display on the handlebars. It turns on when there's any approaching traffic, so you don't have to look over your shoulder.
The bike also carries a full-length LED strip along the top tube, the frame bar between the handlebars and the saddle. It works as a daytime running light, which is different from a headlight. It also glows red when braking and blinks amber for turns.
And if the Smart Glasses weren't enough, you can also get a Smart Helmet. This one's designed to signal to other drivers or riders on the road, with LEDs fitted at the back. The lid also packs an accelerometer for crash detection and can send texts to whoever the rider has listed as an emergency contact.
The Smart Glasses cost $499, while the Smart Helmet costs $399. Both accessories are extras on top of the two bike variants. The more affordable variant is Sport — the agile-handling one – starting at $3,999. Then there's Crossover, which gains a rear cargo tray and bumps up range (with the add-on range extender), starting at $4,349. Both models are powered by a 250-watt Yamaha mid-drive motor, with pedal assistance topping out at 25 km/h, or about 15.5 mph. You can preorder either variant right now — deliveries start in the final quarter of 2026.