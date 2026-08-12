What Is An IR Flashlight Used For?

When you're thinking of purchasing a flashlight, you're probably looking for a simple handheld device that can make a dark area visibly brighter. However, flashlights come in many different forms, for just about every part of the light spectrum. In addition to lights that shine in different colors like red or ultraviolet lights for finding stains, there are also infrared (IR) lights that shine in a light completely imperceptible to human eyes. On its own, such a device wouldn't be especially helpful, but when paired with a pair of night vision goggles, an IR flashlight can suddenly become quite invaluable.

IR light is typically used as a means of connecting devices wirelessly, like the IR beam fired from your remote to your TV to send it signals. Because its wavelengths are longer than what human eyes can perceive on the visible spectrum, it can't provide light on its own. This is why, rather than a "flashlight," it may be more accurate to refer to an IR iteration of such a device as an "illuminator." Rather than just shining a beam that you can see on its own, an IR flashlight "paints" your surroundings in IR light, which can then be picked up by light-sensitive equipment like night vision goggles.