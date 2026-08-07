Cops Across The US Are Being Fired For Misusing Flock Camera Data
Over 120,000 Flock cameras are found along roads throughout the United States, surveilling 6,000 communities. While these artificial intelligence cameras are meant to be used to record license plates for related crimes, residents have remained skeptical, accusing Flock cameras of putting personal information beyond just plates in nationwide databases that don't have proper oversight. It certainly hasn't helped that there have been over 50 cases of police officers misusing the information gathered from Flock cameras, most often to spy on women.
Georgia is one of the most Flock-heavy states, with Atlanta boasting the most cameras in the country at 5,000. Ten officers from the state have been arrested for misusing the license plate information collected from the Flock cameras, with additional officers still under investigation. Former Police Chief Michael Steffman had used the cameras to monitor his ex-girlfriend's location around Atlanta over 600 times, reported The Washington Post, resulting in stalking, harassment, and license plate reader misuse charges. He was found dead before he went to trial.
Police officers have easy access to Flock data, and are misusing it
The Institute For Justice has been reviewing the privacy and security concerns associated with Flock cameras, noting that the most common reason for surveillance abuse has been stalking partners, exes, and even attractive strangers.
There are currently around 30 cases of police officers using Flock cameras to stalk their romantic interest. In Georgia, Deputy Christian Brewer was fired and arrested after using Flock cameras to track his partner. Sergeant Michael Palitz resigned after stalking a female officer in Texas. Florida Detective Brandy Almany was fired and charged for using data to track her husband's ex-wife. Deputy Lamar Roman in Florida was able to eventually pull over a woman he'd been stalking with Flock cameras.
Flock Safety (Flock's official blog) has stated that there are internal safeguards to prevent misuse, including logging every search and providing audit tools to identify unusual usage. However, the Institute For Justice reported that most stalking incidents were not internally investigated and were only found out once the victim realized they were being followed and contacted police. With no required warrant, every police officer has the ability to look at all private information captured by Flock cameras — and it seems to go unnoticed. To fight against Flock cameras' invasiveness, drivers have started mapping out where the cameras are located and checking if they have been stalked on HaveIBeenFlocked.