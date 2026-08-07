Cops Across The US Are Being Fired For Misusing Flock Camera Data

The Institute For Justice has been reviewing the privacy and security concerns associated with Flock cameras, noting that the most common reason for surveillance abuse has been stalking partners, exes, and even attractive strangers.

There are currently around 30 cases of police officers using Flock cameras to stalk their romantic interest. In Georgia, Deputy Christian Brewer was fired and arrested after using Flock cameras to track his partner. Sergeant Michael Palitz resigned after stalking a female officer in Texas. Florida Detective Brandy Almany was fired and charged for using data to track her husband's ex-wife. Deputy Lamar Roman in Florida was able to eventually pull over a woman he'd been stalking with Flock cameras.

Flock Safety (Flock's official blog) has stated that there are internal safeguards to prevent misuse, including logging every search and providing audit tools to identify unusual usage. However, the Institute For Justice reported that most stalking incidents were not internally investigated and were only found out once the victim realized they were being followed and contacted police. With no required warrant, every police officer has the ability to look at all private information captured by Flock cameras — and it seems to go unnoticed. To fight against Flock cameras' invasiveness, drivers have started mapping out where the cameras are located and checking if they have been stalked on HaveIBeenFlocked.