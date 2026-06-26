Drivers Are Using This Free Tool To Beat Flock's AI Traffic Camera Tech

Flock traffic cameras have become an everyday part of driving on highways across the United States. But the type of data they collect and the extent to which it's used have become serious points of concern for many people. Now, a free public mapping tool is making it easier to know where these systems are installed, allowing drivers to avoid them altogether.

The tool is called DeFlock, an open-source project that maps the specific location of Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) across the U.S. DeFlock has identified and mapped over 100,000 such systems nationwide. Users can access the website for free to launch the map, where they can enter an address, city, or zip code to find ALPRs in their area. From there, the exact coordinates of each camera, along with other details such as the manufacturer's name, can be accessed. Users can also enter their start and end points to get routes free of ALPRs.

Because DeFlock is open-source, users can contribute information regarding ALPR locations through the organization's website. This allows the available data to be updated consistently, adding new locations and expanding the map further. Drivers can use the service on the go with the mobile app, where they can view and enter information. Flock Safety sent a cease-and-desist demand to DeFlock in early 2025, but as of this writing, the project is still online.