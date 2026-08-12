Why Ford Killed The Mustang Boss 351 After Just One Year In Production
If you ask any Mustang enthusiast in the present day about the Ford Boss 351, they'd probably tell you it's one of the most desirable Ford muscle cars from the era, the last of its kind. It's become a bit of a legend for collectors, as only 1,806 of these powerful, stylish Mustangs exist. That's because Ford only made the Mustang Boss 351 for a single year.
The Mustang Boss 351 was only produced in 1971 at the tail end of the muscle car era. With a 351 Cleveland V8 engine producing 330 horses, it was one of the highest horsepower cars of the 1970s. Unfortunately, the early 1970s saw stricter emissions standards that largely became the demise of big-block engines, putting an end to the horsepower race between automakers. The Boss 351 had simply gone out of style just as fast as it raced onto the drag strip. Yet despite its short life, the Boss 351 has made quite the impact thanks to its dramatic dual hood scoops and 14.1-second quarter mile sprint.
The 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 had mixed reviews despite its performance
There is no denying that nostalgia plays a part in the way present-day muscle car enthusiasts view the 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351. It's hard to not fantasize about a time when automakers were pushing the limits on engine power and large, unapologetic cars were burning rubber for pink slips. Yet while the Boss 351 has undeniably impressive performance figures, critics and enthusiasts alike from back in the day were not completely sold on Ford's final hurrah before rising emissions standards put the kibosh on the muscle car era.
The Mustang Boss 351 was fast, with improved suspension and steering. However, testing came with a lot of criticism back then. Car and Driver's 1971 review admitted its stylish appearance ultimately "sabotaged" visibility in both the road ahead and behind you: "It's like sitting in a bunker. You can hardly see out. [...] The long, level front fenders and the bulged up hood block off an enormous area immediately in front of the car." This made you take right turns almost completely blind. Motor Trend also added that it wasn't too comfortable for anyone over 5'10" tall due to its lower styling, even as it also heaped praise on the Boss for its performance in the straightaways.