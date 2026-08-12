Why Ford Killed The Mustang Boss 351 After Just One Year In Production

If you ask any Mustang enthusiast in the present day about the Ford Boss 351, they'd probably tell you it's one of the most desirable Ford muscle cars from the era, the last of its kind. It's become a bit of a legend for collectors, as only 1,806 of these powerful, stylish Mustangs exist. That's because Ford only made the Mustang Boss 351 for a single year.

The Mustang Boss 351 was only produced in 1971 at the tail end of the muscle car era. With a 351 Cleveland V8 engine producing 330 horses, it was one of the highest horsepower cars of the 1970s. Unfortunately, the early 1970s saw stricter emissions standards that largely became the demise of big-block engines, putting an end to the horsepower race between automakers. The Boss 351 had simply gone out of style just as fast as it raced onto the drag strip. Yet despite its short life, the Boss 351 has made quite the impact thanks to its dramatic dual hood scoops and 14.1-second quarter mile sprint.