Man Builds Flying Saucer That He Saw In His Dreams - Then Drives It Down A River
Most of the time you see reports about UFOs, they're being spotted in some remote area that few people ever visit, or they're reported somewhere near Area 51. They're not usually found cruising down a river in Vietnam. Nonetheless, if locals had looked out to the river when YouTuber Mr Ho Thanh Che was testing one of his recent creations, they'd have seen a flying saucer skipping across the water, complete with neon lights glowing from its windows.
The bizarre sight was the result of a project he undertook to create a fully functional boat that looked just like an alien spacecraft. According to the YouTuber, he'd seen the spacecraft in his dreams. While most people might choose to sketch down the weird things they see in dreams and leave it at that, he decided he needed to go one step further and recreate it in real life instead.
In order to create the UFO's exterior, the YouTuber started by creating a mould out of sand. Once he'd built the unusually shaped hull, the next task was to fit the UFO boat with an engine. The basics were starting to take shape, but the spacecraft still looked plain, so the next step was to start adding decorative features to make it look the part. Among other things, he added windows, lighting, and even a set of powered doors to get in and out of the craft.
The UFO functioned like a regular boat
Just in case building a spacecraft boat wasn't already a tricky enough task, the YouTuber also added in some extras, like a small solar panel array in one of the windows. This was connected to the boat's electrical systems, which included things like a speedometer and backlit control buttons. To steer the boat, he installed a yoke, and to accelerate, he crafted a custom-made gas pedal.
After many, many hours of work, his creation was eventually ready to be tested. Most first-time boat launches are stressful because of backing the boat into the water, but with the UFO boat there was the added stress of not knowing how easy it would be to control. It turned out to be perfectly manageable, with the YouTuber showing off its ability to turn in the water, avoid obstacles, and generally keep itself out of trouble.
The full video documenting the build is well worth a watch, and it's far from the only unique vehicle that Mr Ho Thanh Che has built either. Elsewhere on his channel, you'll find him building jet skis, cars, and gliders, as well as restoring abandoned engines back to working condition. There might be no shortage of weird boats out there, but the YouTuber's creations are undoubtedly some of the weirdest — and coolest — we've seen so far.