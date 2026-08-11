Man Builds Flying Saucer That He Saw In His Dreams - Then Drives It Down A River

Most of the time you see reports about UFOs, they're being spotted in some remote area that few people ever visit, or they're reported somewhere near Area 51. They're not usually found cruising down a river in Vietnam. Nonetheless, if locals had looked out to the river when YouTuber Mr Ho Thanh Che was testing one of his recent creations, they'd have seen a flying saucer skipping across the water, complete with neon lights glowing from its windows.

The bizarre sight was the result of a project he undertook to create a fully functional boat that looked just like an alien spacecraft. According to the YouTuber, he'd seen the spacecraft in his dreams. While most people might choose to sketch down the weird things they see in dreams and leave it at that, he decided he needed to go one step further and recreate it in real life instead.

In order to create the UFO's exterior, the YouTuber started by creating a mould out of sand. Once he'd built the unusually shaped hull, the next task was to fit the UFO boat with an engine. The basics were starting to take shape, but the spacecraft still looked plain, so the next step was to start adding decorative features to make it look the part. Among other things, he added windows, lighting, and even a set of powered doors to get in and out of the craft.