Scanning A QR Code That's Already On Your Phone Is Actually Simple - Here's How

Technology is always moving forward, and for the most part, it's making our lives easier. Every once in a while, though, an invention comes along that basically changes the way we interact with the world around us. QR codes are a perfect example. They've become so deeply woven into our everyday lives that we barely even think about them anymore. Everyone has a smartphone anyway, so if you have some information you want to get across efficiently, just place a QR code in an accessible location and have everyone scan it with their phones.

The iPhone's camera app automatically recognizes QR codes and lets you open links, join Wi-Fi networks, and perform other actions with a single tap. The default camera app on many Android smartphones lets you do the same. You could also use a dedicated QR scanner app or fire up Google Lens to handle the job. But what about when someone sends you a QR code digitally? How do you scan a QR code that's on your phone's screen using the same device? Well, both Apple and Google have thought of that too.

On an iPhone, save the image of the QR code to your photo library. Launch the Photos app, expand the image, tap and hold the QR code, and select the action that appears, such as "Open in Safari" for a website link. If you're using Android, launch the Google Photos app, select the image, swipe up to reveal more options, tap "Search," and then tap the highlighted QR code to reveal its contents.