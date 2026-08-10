Old Router Slowing Down Your Downloads? This One Setting Could Be The Issue

QoS or Quality of Service is a feature available on most routers that allows you to prioritize specific devices or data types on the network. For instance, you could prioritize your PC over your smartphone, or gaming over downloads and backups, and vice versa. Different router manufacturers offer different controls over QoS, but the feature is generally available on most modern routers. SQM or Smart Queue Management, on the other hand, is an advanced QoS feature designed to handle bufferbloat, which is basically the overloaded memory queue we discussed earlier. With SQM, your router prioritizes traffic from tasks that are latency-sensitive, say gaming and video calls.

If you are aiming for lower latency, SQM will help. But if download speeds are slow because multiple devices are competing for the available bandwidth, you are better off with QoS. That's because Quality of Service lets you prioritize important devices and traffic types, which in this case is downloads. Also, on older routers, SQM may not be natively available, and you may need to install an open-source router firmware like OpenWRT to set up the feature, which is a hassle for the average user.

Turning on and setting up QoS and SQM will vary based on your hardware, so check your instruction manual to know for sure (most routers have a PDF version on the manufacturer's website), but it generally goes like this: open your router's admin panel, go into the QoS section (it may be under something like Advanced Settings), turn the feature on, and configure device or traffic priority. For instance, if you actively download files on your computer, prioritize it over other resource-intensive devices on the network. On routers that grant granular controls, you can specifically prioritize downloads or file transfers over other types of traffic.