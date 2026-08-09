Why 'Click-To-Cancel' Rules Are Popping Up Across The US (And Why They Matter)

Remember all that talk of "click-to-cancel" laws back in 2025? Spearheaded by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the idea was to make it a requirement for businesses that it should be as easy to cancel your subscription as it was to sign up for it. In other words, if you can sign up for Netflix with a click, you should be able to cancel your Netflix subscription just as easily. It sounded like an excellent idea to consumers, especially if it could help with things beyond paid subscriptions, such as unsubscribing from an email list. But what you might not have seen is that the federal effort was actually struck down in July 2025. It never became official. Now, some have decided to take matters into their own hands.

New York City has become the latest and most aggressive example, adopting a first-in-the-nation municipal rule requiring businesses to let consumers cancel subscriptions as easily as they signed up for them. They're the only city to make the move so far, but similar legislation exists on the state level in places such as California and Colorado. It's clearly a growing trend, not to mention a warning sign to companies: You might soon be facing mounting pressure to simplify your cancellation policies regardless of whether a nationwide federal standard exists.