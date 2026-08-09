4 Reasons Why People Ditch Their Alexa Devices

The idea of interacting with a device by speaking commands and asking questions can sound exciting to many when first getting Amazon's product. However, the tech landscape has changed since the Echo's introduction in 2014. Tools like ChatGPT offer natural back-and-forth conversations and delve into complex topics, making Alexa seem a bit limited in comparison. Perhaps this is why Amazon launched Alexa+ in 2025, with the promise of improvements across the board, adding generative AI. Although this hasn't stopped some users who've become disinterested in the platform from replacing Alexa with ChatGPT on their Amazon devices.

Another issue is that while some products like the Echo Show do include a screen, many Alexa devices are purely an audio experience. A talking speaker may not hold the same wonder it did now a decade on. Without some kind of visual component, it can also be more challenging for new users to understand exactly what their Alexa device is capable of doing.

While there are basic core skills built-in to get the most out of your Alexa device, you need to enable new skills (essentially apps), of which there are more than 100,000 available. You can enable skills in the Alexa app (among other places), many of which weren't created by Amazon but by external developers and may or may not require additional charges to fully unlock.